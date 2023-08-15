PHOENIX — After topping the country charts with his version of Traci Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Luke Combs is taking a page out of Metallica’s playbook.

Combs will play two concerts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, with a different setlist and opening lineup each night, during next year’s “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour,” the two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year announced Tuesday.

Combs’ no-repeat weekend itinerary is reminiscent of Metallica’s “M72 World Tour,” which takes over the home of the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

The 2024 country road show will stop in 13 U.S. cities, with 12 getting back-to-back stadium shows.

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale?

The tour hits the Valley on May 31 and June 1, a Friday and a Saturday.

Tickets for the Glendale show go on sale to the general public through SeatGeek on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Members of Combs’ free Bootleggers fan club will get presale access to two-day tickets Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. and single-show tickets Aug. 23 at 4 p.m.

A presale for Citi cardmembers is set for Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What acts will open the State Farm Stadium shows?

Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue will open the first night in Glendale. Jordan Davis, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff are lined up for the second show.

“I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights, if they want, but see two completely different shows,” Combs said in a press release.

“With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into outlaw, Americana and red dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country.”

Country star soars to stadium heights

State Farm Stadium, with room for approximately 60,000-70,000 fans, depending on the setup, will be the largest venue Combs has played in Arizona. However, he’s no stranger to big audiences in the Grand Canyon State.

He performed at Country Thunder in Florence in 2021 and the 2018 Innings Festival in Tempe. He also headlined the venue now known as Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix in 2019.

Combs’ last local appearance, in February of this year, was more intimate. Ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale, he played a free show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners at the 5,000-seat Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

