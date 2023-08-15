Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say

Aug 15, 2023, 7:18 AM

An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion which occurred the day before in Plu...

An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion which occurred the day before in Plum, Pa., Aug. 13, 2023. Authorities say the owners of the home were having issues with their hot water tank. But the cause of the blast that killed five people — including two municipal officials — remains under investigation. The explosion in Plum destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLUM, Pa. (AP) — The owners of a home that exploded in western Pennsylvania last weekend were having issues with their hot water tank, authorities said, but the cause of the blast that killed five people — including two municipal officials — remains under investigation.

The explosion in Plum destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. It occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday at a home owned by Heather Oravitz, the town’s community development director, and her husband. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh.

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel said Oravitz, 51, and Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas, 57, were killed in the blast, along with three others who lived in the neighborhood: Kevin Sebunia, 55; Casey Clontz, 38; and Clontz’s 12-year-old son, Keegan.

Oravitz’s husband, Paul, suffered severe burns over most of his body and remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition, Schlegel said. Two others injured in the blast were treated at a hospital and released.

Emergency responders said people were trapped under debris when they arrived to the scene. County spokesperson Amie Downs said the blast leveled one house and two others were on fire.

Crews from at least 18 fire departments worked to douse the flames.

Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues, according to Steve Imbarlina, deputy director of fire and emergency services for Allegheny County.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Allegheny County fire marshal’s office, along with local law enforcement. The investigation was expected to be a “slow and long process,” Imbarlina said.

The fire marshal’s office said in a statement Monday that it was aware of the reported hot water tank issues at the home. The agency planned to investigate the cause of the blast, with the hot water tank issue in mind, and “along with any and all other possibilities,” the statement said.

Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said official checks by the company indicated that “our system was operating as designed.”

Gas and electric service had been cut off in the area as a precaution, but a plan was in place as of Sunday to restore services.

United States News

FILE - Graduates walk into High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University ...

Associated Press

University presidents elevate free speech under new partnership

The presidents of a wide-ranging group of 13 universities are elevating free speech on their campuses this academic year, as part of a new nonprofit initiative announced Tuesday to combat what organizers call dire threats to U.S. democracy. The Campus Call for Free Expression will take different forms on different campuses. The campaign, created by […]

7 hours ago

Items are displayed in a boutique along Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in northwest Denver...

Associated Press

Retail sales rise 0.7% in July from June as inflation continues to ease

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation continued to ease on eggs, electronics and other items, and the job market remains healthy. Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Excluding autos and […]

7 hours ago

In this April, 2020 image provided by International Rights Advocates, children from Burkina Faso ar...

Associated Press

Advocates sue federal government for failing to ban imports of cocoa harvested by children

WASHINGTON (AP) — Child welfare advocates filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday asking a judge to force the Biden administration to block imports of cocoa harvested by children in West Africa that can end up in America’s most popular chocolate desserts and candies. The lawsuit, brought by International Rights Advocates, seeks to have the federal government […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas sues Shell over May fire at Houston-area petrochemical plant

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is suing Shell and is seeking more than $1 million, alleging a fire at the oil giant’s Houston-area petrochemical plant damaged the environment. The May 5 fire at the plant in the suburb of Deer Park resulted in nine workers being treated at and released from a hospital. The lawsuit, […]

7 hours ago

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and the House Democrats with her, celebrate after Pelo...

Associated Press

In ‘Bidenomics,’ Congress delivered a once-in-generation investment — with political promise, peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are so many dots on the maps they blur into blobs — each one reflecting trillions of public and private dollars flowing in the U.S. this past year to build thousands of roads, bridges and manufacturing projects in communities large and small, in states red and blue. They include an electric […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

Associated Press

How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

The fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump may be the most sweeping yet. The sprawling, 98-page case unveiled Monday opens up fresh legal ground and exposes more than a dozen of Trump’s allies to new jeopardy. But it also raises familiar legal issues of whether the First Amendment allows a politician to try to […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Homeowners were having issues with hot water tank before deadly blast in Pennsylvania, officials say