PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued early Tuesday for an 85-year-old woman with a cognitive condition.

Marylin Francine Powell stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair. She has her hair in cornrows.

Powell was last seen Monday leaving her house near Mesa and University drives around 5:45 p.m. wearing a red long-sleeve shirt with an unknown logo on the front and pink sweatpants.

She was driving a gray 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Arizona license plate ARZ3686.

Her medical condition can cause her to become confused and easily lost, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts was asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

