Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Mesa woman with cognitive condition found safe

Aug 15, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 1:46 pm

silver alert issued for marilyn powell...

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday after an 85-year-old woman from Mesa with a cognitive condition was found safe.

Marylin Francine Powell had last been seen Monday leaving her house near Mesa and University drives around 5:45 p.m. wearing a red long-sleeve shirt with an unknown logo on the front and pink sweatpants.

She was driving a gray 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Arizona license plate ARZ3686.

Her medical condition causes her to become confused and easily lost, authorities said.

Powell stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair. She has her hair in cornrows.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flickr Photo /Adam Fagen)...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s why the metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on ‘Jeopardy!’

The metro Phoenix freeway system was mentioned on a recent episode of 'Jeopardy!' and the contestants were stumped.

14 hours ago

A Goodyear Fire Department hazmat crew is seen working in a file photo. Firefighters responded to t...

KTAR.com

Multiple people hospitalized after exposure to white powder at Phoenix-area prison

Multiple people were treated after being exposed to a powder at a Valley prison, authorities said, but the substance tested as non-hazardous.

14 hours ago

Luke Combs performs at Arizona Financial Theatre on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The country ...

Kevin Stone

Country star Luke Combs to play back-to-back shows at State Farm Stadium

Country superstar Luke Combs will play two in the Valley next year, with a different setlist and opening lineup each night.

14 hours ago

photos showing aftermath of crime spree in Mesa...

KTAR.com

3 teens arrested after allegedly robbing multiple people at gunpoint in Mesa

Three teenagers were arrested for their alleged roles in a violent chain of events in Mesa last week, authorities said.

14 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore...

Associated Press

Federal officials plan to announce 2024 cuts along the Colorado River. Here’s what to expect

Officials are expected to ease 2024 water cuts for Arizona and other states under a slightly improved outlook for the Colorado River’s health.

14 hours ago

sign advising drivers about closure at 75th avenue...

KTAR.com

Westbound I-10 reopens in West Valley after temporary closure

Westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley reopened Tuesday morning after it was closed due to a shooting investigation.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Silver Alert canceled after Mesa woman with cognitive condition found safe