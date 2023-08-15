Silver Alert canceled after Mesa woman with cognitive condition found safe
Aug 15, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 1:46 pm
(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday after an 85-year-old woman from Mesa with a cognitive condition was found safe.
Marylin Francine Powell had last been seen Monday leaving her house near Mesa and University drives around 5:45 p.m. wearing a red long-sleeve shirt with an unknown logo on the front and pink sweatpants.
She was driving a gray 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Arizona license plate ARZ3686.
Her medical condition causes her to become confused and easily lost, authorities said.
Powell stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair. She has her hair in cornrows.
