PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday after an 85-year-old woman from Mesa with a cognitive condition was found safe.

Marylin Francine Powell had last been seen Monday leaving her house near Mesa and University drives around 5:45 p.m. wearing a red long-sleeve shirt with an unknown logo on the front and pink sweatpants.

She was driving a gray 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Arizona license plate ARZ3686.

Her medical condition causes her to become confused and easily lost, authorities said.

Powell stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair. She has her hair in cornrows.

