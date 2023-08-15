Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

NYC outdoor dining sheds were a celebrated pandemic-era innovation. Now, there’s a new set of rules

Aug 14, 2023, 9:27 PM

A restaurant's pandemic-era outdoor dining, left, extends onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn's Flatbush ne...

A restaurant's pandemic-era outdoor dining, left, extends onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Monday Aug. 7, 2023, in New York. New York City's roadway dining sheds, a pandemic innovation, are coming under new rules for design and seasonality. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Outdoor dining was a part of the pandemic that many people actually liked — made possible by streetside dining sheds that popped up around New York City and allowed many restaurants to stay in business when they couldn’t have diners inside.

Some sheds were simple — wooden structures with basic cutouts for light, a few tables, the occasional plastic sheeting to keep out rain and snow. Other restaurants got more into it — choosing decor to match the restaurant’s interiors and adding heaters, plants and plush seating.

As New York City has moved out from under its pandemic-era regulations, how to handle the new landscape of outdoor dining structures has been a growing question. While many still like the sheds and restaurants want to keep them, others say there is no longer a need for them. Some have raised concerns like increased noise and congestion, loss of street space, and argued that some are dilapidated, abandoned structures that are eyesores.

City officials have now taken steps toward making outdoor dining a permanent part of the New York City streetscape, but with conditions. Earlier this month the New York City Council passed legislation that would create a system allowing businesses to set up dining sheds on city streets for April through November and to remove them in the winter months.

Sidewalk dining would still be allowed year-round, as it was pre-pandemic. Now, it’s allowed in more parts of the city.

Just like the mix of feelings about the sheds themselves, there has been a wide range of reactions to the new system, though details are still being hammered out. The processes — for permitting, fees and licensing — as well as design requirements, still need to be decided. Full compliance is slated to go into effect in November 2024.

Many restaurants would have preferred to see street dining allowed permanently, but are glad to see it will still be possible for most of the year, said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, a trade group for the city’s restaurants and nightlife venues.

“Of all the doom and gloom in the pandemic, one of the bright spots was outdoor dining,” he said. “By utilizing a little area in the roadway, you’re able to create a whole new experience for people that are going to dine out, people that are walking around.”

“I think it creates, when done properly, a much more livable, much more vibrant streetscape than simply keeping or using it just for parking,” Rigie said.

Leif Arntzen, a member of the Coalition United for Equitable Urban Policy, could not disagree more. He and his group are adamantly opposed to the expansion of sidewalk dining into the roadbeds. They said the city should be doing an impact study on neighborhoods before taking any moves toward making it permanent.

“For residents, it’s less curb space, less sidewalk space, less roadbed space, less space to get up and down the block, less quiet, less emergency access, it’s just less,” he said. “It’s more for one industry, less for everybody else.”

Mathias Van Leyden, owner of LouLou bistro in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, is sympathetic to those who are put off by makeshift structures, some of which have been abandoned around the city, and painted over with graffiti or otherwise vandalized.

But not his, Van Leyden said, pointing out that he invested a significant amount into a outdoor shed that has windows, is decorated and comes portable.

“Some people are not doing it right, they’re the ones who are making us look bad,” he said.

Even with the requirement to remove the sheds for the winter months, he’s happy to see the city agreeing to keep streetside dining.

“We’re happy that New York’s moving in the direction,” he said. It’s “a bit more European, where we have people sitting outside, makes the street a little more lively.”

Valarie Marrs isn’t sold. She was sitting in a restaurant’s street shed in the East Village recently and called the pop-up structures “terrible.”

“They litter up the street so badly, they take away from the aesthetics of the streets,” she said. “They’re trash magnets, they’re just awful.”

Sitting next to her, Daniel Laitman disagreed. “I like them,” he said. “If it’s too hot inside from the ovens, it’s a cool space — and if it’s not that hot, then it’s like a breeze coming in from everywhere.”

Maulin Mehta, New York director for the Regional Plan Association, an organization that advocates around infrastructure and other issues and which supports alternative uses of city streets, considered the City Council legislation for a permanent program to be a step forward.

“I think there’s a way to get this right. And now that we actually have this framework in place, the legislation, we can start thinking about the future program,” Mehta said.

He said, “It gives us a chance to sort of move beyond the emergency crisis and really think about the future for our streets and sidewalks.”

__

Associated Press video journalist David R. Martin contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

Associated Press

How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

The fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump may be the most sweeping yet. The sprawling, 98-page case unveiled Monday opens up fresh legal ground and exposes more than a dozen of Trump’s allies to new jeopardy. But it also raises familiar legal issues of whether the First Amendment allows a politician to try to […]

1 day ago

FILE - Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroo...

Associated Press

While a criminal case against a Tesla driver ends, legal and ethical questions on Autopilot endure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A criminal prosecution against a Tesla driver in Los Angeles County will end on Tuesday, the final step of a case believed to be the first time in the U.S. prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. But the conclusion of driver Kevin […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Number of dead from Maui wildfires reaches 99, as governor warns there could be scores more

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The number of deaths caused by the Maui wildfires stood at 99 Monday, a figure that is likely to increase as search crews comb neighborhoods where flames moved as fast as a mile a minute. The blazes that consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina are already the deadliest in […]

1 day ago

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. The mother a ...

Associated Press

Mother expected to plead guilty after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to charges related to the attack, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator. Deja Taylor, who was charged in April with felony child neglect and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in W...

Associated Press

A look at the 19 people charged in Georgia indictment connected to Trump election scheme

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 other associates were charged Monday in Georgia as part of a sweeping indictment alleging they schemed to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss and stop the peaceful transition of power. The indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, follows an investigation that lasted more than two […]

1 day ago

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

Sponsored Content by BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

NYC outdoor dining sheds were a celebrated pandemic-era innovation. Now, there’s a new set of rules