Glendale recycling yard fire contained but firefighters continue to monitor

Aug 14, 2023, 9:19 PM

(Kevin Stone/KTAR News photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — After a massive fire started Saturday at a Glendale recycling yard, firefighters are continuing to monitor the scene after its containment, fire officials said.

The blaze began around 6 p.m. at the yard located at 62nd and Myrtle avenues. Black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around the Valley.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire after six hours using defensive operations and remained on site to prevent reignition and spreading.

Crews have remained on site to check and extinguish any hot spots.

Officials said the fire involved a large number of plastic materials and vegetable oil that burned intensely and created a huge ploom of smoke.

Since the blaze began, the fire has flared up from beneath debris piles several times despite the constant fire watch and frequent inspections by crews, according to Glendale Fire Department.

Firefighters responded quickly to put out the fire from safe distances, using aerial ladders and engines. They have also coordinated with a front loader to move and expose the burned debris for better access and ventilation.

Crews are also working to clear runoff on the streets, which can cause a challenge when the fire continues to rekindle, requiring large volumes of water to properly extinguish, according to the fire department.

“We acknowledge that fires at recycling yards are notoriously difficult to extinguish completely, especially when they involve plastics and oils that can smolder and ignite under certain conditions,” Glendale Fire Department said in a press release.

“The hot and windy weather in the summer months also contributes to the risk of re-ignition. We are following all the best practices and procedures to mitigate this risk and ensure the safety of the public and our firefighters.”

Anyone who sees smoke at this location is asked to call 911 immediately.

