ARIZONA NEWS

Idol Across America: American Idol holding Zoom auditions for Arizona

Aug 17, 2023, 4:05 AM

American Idol...

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: 'American Idol' with Katy Perry Billboard Ad is seen in West Hollywood on January 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by fupp/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Photo by fupp/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona American Idol hopefuls can audition for the ABC singing competition with ease as its virtual Zoom auditions are returning for a fourth year in a row.

The show has an open call for the Zoom auditions in Arizona, which are set for Monday, according to a press release.

This season’s first round of hopefuls can sign up online to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance to be crowned the next American Idol.

RELATED STORIES

The live virtual version of Idol Across America is in its fourth year.

All 50 states plus Washington, D.C., will have audition days for the next season, which is the show’s seventh on ABC.

What are the eligibility requirements for American Idol auditions?

  • Contestants auditioning have to be between the ages of 15-29.
  • Be a legal U.S. resident and be authorized to participate in the entire completion portion of the Program and any post-show agreements.
  • A person is ineligible if they competed in any previous season of American Idol and placed first in the competition.
  • Not have a contractual agreement that would prohibit a contestant from participating in the competition if they are invited.
  • If a person has a management contract prior to the first audition, requirements to enter into a management contract do not apply to the contestant. The contestant must prove the contract began prior to the date of the audition in front of Idol judges. Disclose any music publishing or songwriting agreements prior to the audio in front of judges.
  • Not be a candidate for public office or agree to become a candidate for public office until a year after the final episode of the show the contestant appeared in.
  • Not have immediate family members or members of their household be an employee, officer or director with show, owner and subsidiaries.
  • Accurately complete all documents.

