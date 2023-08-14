Close
Suspect reportedly breaking into car fatally shot by Tempe police

Aug 14, 2023, 2:22 PM | Updated: 5:17 pm

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after a shooting incident involving a Tempe police officer Monday afternoon, police said.

Officials said they received calls from multiple witnesses around 1:40 p.m. that a person was possibly breaking into a car in a parking lot near Baseline and Rural roads.

When police arrived at the scene, they identified the subject that was breaking into the car but they initially lost sight of the suspect, according to Tempe Police Sgt. Ryan Cook.

Officers later found the suspect near a stairwell at the bottom of the stairs outside of a building.

The suspect was given commands and he produced a handgun in which an officer fired their weapon, Tempe police said.

After the suspect was shot, a Tempe police K-9 retrieved the suspect from the bottom of the stairwell up the stairs, authorities said.

The suspect was given medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tempe police have not released the identity of the suspect but he is a 40- to 45-year-old male.

Bodycams were activated during the incident, Cook said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The case is under investigation.

