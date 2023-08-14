Scottsdale cut water usage during soaring July temperatures

PHOENIX — Despite record-breaking temperatures in July, Scottsdale cut its water usage year-over-year and the city pointed to residential customers for the drop.

The East Valley city saved 18 million gallons of water, about 7%, compared to July 2022 even as highs soared to record totals for most of the month.

“Scottsdale residents are amazingly adaptive and are true leaders in water conservation,” Brian Biesemeyer, executive director of Scottsdale Water, said in a press release.

“To save millions of gallons of water during a period when temperatures hit 110 degrees 30 times in one month shows that people are listening and that they care about water sustainability here in Arizona.”

Where did the water cuts come from?

Scottsdale’s grass removal rebate program saw a 450% increase leading up to July. Customers removed 400,000 square feet of grass in a year, according to the city.

Residents were also asked to not use water during the hottest hours of the day — typically 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — to help prevent evaporation loss and increase.

Scottsdale, in January 2022, enacted voluntary water reductions of at least 5% in a conservation effort.

The city has reduced its overall water usage by more than 166 million gallons so far this year.

