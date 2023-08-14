Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Orleans City Hall announces death of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband, attorney Jason Cantrell

Aug 14, 2023, 9:31 AM

New Orleans City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, right, enjoys the city's first Diner en Blanc with h...

New Orleans City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, right, enjoys the city's first Diner en Blanc with her husband, Jason Cantrell, on March 20, 2013, at the Port of New Orleans. Jason Cantrell, the husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell has died, the city announced in a news release Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Roberta Grove/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Roberta Grove/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jason Cantrell, the husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell has died, the city announced in a Monday morning news release.

Details, including the time and cause of his death, were not included in the announcement from City Hall.

Jason Cantrell was an attorney with a private law practice, working in criminal defense, civil and family law. He was a former public defender. He also served for a time in the city attorney’s office before his wife won elective office.

He the son of former New Orleans Criminal District Court Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell. Survivors include the couple’s daughter, RayAnn.

News of the death led to quick messages of condolence from city officials and community leaders. City Council President J.P. Morrell said he had known Cantrell for almost 20 years, dating to a time when both worked in the local public defender’s office.

“Jason was a coworker and mentor who was passionate about serving the underrepresented in our criminal justice system,” Morrell said in a statement posted on Facebook.

United States News

FILE - Wendy McMahon attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue ce...

Associated Press

Wendy McMahon and Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews take lead news executive roles at CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS on Monday appointed executive Wendy McMahon to an expanded role that puts her in charge of the network’s news division, its locally owned stations and its syndication business. For slightly more than two years, McMahan has worked in tandem with Neeraj Khemlani, leading the network’s storied news division and the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why is a police raid on a newspaper in Kansas so unusual?

NEW YORK (AP) — Tensions between public officials and the press are hardly unusual. To a large extent, it’s baked into their respective roles. What’s rare in a democratic society is a police raid on a news organization’s office or the home of its owner. So when that happened late last week, it attracted the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana teen who shot teacher and student at a middle school in 2018 is ordered to treatment center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A teenager who opened fire at a central Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, should go to a residential treatment center, a judge ordered Monday. Hamilton Superior Court Judge Michael A. Casati ordered that the now-18-year-old be held in the Hamilton County Juvenile Service Center for […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois National Guard member dies of heat injuries at Camp Shelby in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — An Illinois National Guard member died after suffering heat injuries during outdoor fitness activities at a military base in Mississippi, authorities say. The 38-year-old man was treated by a medic at Camp Shelby when he showed signs of injuries Friday and was taken to nearby Forrest General Hospital, where he was […]

15 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a woman looks over a flooded street in...

Associated Press

Water rescues, campground evacuations after rains flood parts of southeastern Missouri

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (AP) — A drenching storm dropped several inches of rain in a short time Monday morning in an area of southeastern Missouri, shutting down roads and prompting several water rescues. Unconfirmed reports of up to 8 inches of rain fell in Bollinger County, a rural area about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest […]

15 hours ago

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

Sponsored Content by BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

New Orleans City Hall announces death of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband, attorney Jason Cantrell