PHOENIX — Phoenix is getting closer to its drought record but rain could be on its way soon.

The city sat at 144 consecutive days without rain as of Monday, passing a 2006 streak for the second-longest since official records started at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in 1896.

Rain chances for Monday night sat at 40% with possible precipitation in the forecast through the entire week.

It has now been 144 days without measurable precipitation at Sky Harbor which is the 2nd longest dry streak on record. Rain chances will increase this week and especially by this weekend so let's hope we can finally end this streak soon! #azwx pic.twitter.com/53s8JqGFau — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 14, 2023

“There is an off-chance we could see a shower at Sky Harbor [tonight],” Mark O’Malley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

How likely is the 51-year drought record to be broken?

Some rain has fallen across metro Phoenix in the past few weeks, but Sky Harbor hasn’t been so lucky.

O’Malley said that if rain doesn’t fall at the airport early in the week, the weekend would provide a better chance for the slow monsoon season to come to life.

Rain chances are up to 50% on Saturday, NWS said.

The Phoenix drought record of 160 days was set in 1972.

“There’s still some time left and we may get into a bit of a wetter pattern into the weekend so there is some hope on the horizon,” O’Malley said.

What about the heat?

No, the possibility of rain isn’t having much of an effect on the heat.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for the metro Phoenix area from Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs are forecast to creep into the 110s, but that’s nothing new for Phoenix.

Arizona’s largest city is coming off the hottest month ever recorded in a U.S. city with an average temperature of 102.7 degrees recorded in July.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.