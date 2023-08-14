PHOENIX – Bar K, a mixed-breed attraction where dogs and their owners can cavort, is moving its headquarters to Arizona ahead of a major expansion that includes a Phoenix location.

Bar K is billed as an “experiential” dog park that includes a restaurant, bar and event space that caters to canines and their families. The venues are staffed with “dogtenders” who keep the pet activity areas safe.

Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the business, which debuted in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018, and relocating the corporate offices to Arizona.

“In my 30-year, career I have never seen something with an X factor, special quality like this. The dogs want to be here, they scratch and claw and bark with joy when they arrive at Bar K,” Walt Brown Jr., Diversified Partners owner and CEO, said in a press release last week.

What is the expansion plan for Bar K?

Diversified Partners has big plans for the acquisition. The real estate brokerage and development company aims to open 100 Bar K locations throughout the U.S. and Canada by 2027.

In addition to Phoenix, the targeted new markets include Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Seattle.

“The one thing all people coming to Bar K all relate to is the joy and love of dog ownership,” Brown said. “Bar K is the only place nationwide where dog owners and their friends can have that experience together with fabulous food and beverage.”

In addition to the original Kansas City site, Bar K currently has locations in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

Pets+ magazine ranked the Kansas City venue at No. 1 on its 2019 list of America’s Coolest Pet Businesses.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.