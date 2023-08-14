Close
Scottsdale company has big expansion plans for mixed-breed dog park concept

Aug 14, 2023

BY KEVIN STONE


The scene at the Bar K in St. Louis, Missouri. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona. The scene at the Bar K in Kansas City, Missouri. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona. The scene at the Bar K in Kansas City, Missouri. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona. The scene at the Bar K in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the dog park concept and moving its corporate offices to Arizona.

PHOENIX – Bar K, a mixed-breed attraction where dogs and their owners can cavort, is moving its headquarters to Arizona ahead of a major expansion that includes a Phoenix location.

Bar K is billed as an “experiential” dog park that includes a restaurant, bar and event space that caters to canines and their families. The venues are staffed with “dogtenders” who keep the pet activity areas safe.

Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners is buying the business, which debuted in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018, and relocating the corporate offices to Arizona.

“In my 30-year, career I have never seen something with an X factor, special quality like this. The dogs want to be here, they scratch and claw and bark with joy when they arrive at Bar K,” Walt Brown Jr., Diversified Partners owner and CEO, said in a press release last week.

What is the expansion plan for Bar K?

Diversified Partners has big plans for the acquisition. The real estate brokerage and development company aims to open 100 Bar K locations throughout the U.S. and Canada by 2027.

In addition to Phoenix, the targeted new markets include Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Seattle.

“The one thing all people coming to Bar K all relate to is the joy and love of dog ownership,” Brown said. “Bar K is the only place nationwide where dog owners and their friends can have that experience together with fabulous food and beverage.”

In addition to the original Kansas City site, Bar K currently has locations in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

Pets+ magazine ranked the Kansas City venue at No. 1 on its 2019 list of America’s Coolest Pet Businesses.

