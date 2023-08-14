PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians in south Phoenix.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday near 35th and Southern avenues when a vehicle collided with a man and a woman, MCSO said.

The pedestrians were taken to a hospital, where the man later died, authorities said. The woman had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The vehicle is possibly silver, white or a light color, MCSO said.

“Evidence found suggests the vehicle should have damage to the front end, possibly the grill, hood and windshield,” Sgt. Monica Bretado said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 or MCSO tips at 602-876-8477.

