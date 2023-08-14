Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs; considers alternatives

Aug 13, 2023, 6:14 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — United States Steel Corp. said Sunday that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said it rejected the offer because Cleveland-Cliffs was pushing it to accept the terms without being allowed to conduct proper due diligence.

“At this juncture, we cannot determine whether your unsolicited proposal properly reflects the full and fair value of the Company. For all of the above reasons, the Board has no choice but to reject your unreasonable proposal,” U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a letter, released Sunday, to Cleveland Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced earlier Sunday that it had made an offer valuing the U.S. Steel at $7.3 billion, based on $17.50 a share in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock. Cleveland-Cliffs said the value of the offer was $35 a share, a premium over U.S. Steel’s closing stock price of $22.72 on Friday. The company said it decided to reveal the private offer after U.S. Steel rejected it.

Burritt had revealed in an earlier statement that company received several unsolicited offers and had launched “a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives.” U.S. Steel, which said it expects to receive more proposals, said there was no guarantee that any deal would emerge from the review process.

Burritt said the offers are “a validation of U.S. Steel’s strategy” of transformation, including expanding its electric arc furnace steelmaking and finishing capabilities.

Cleveland-Cliffs said its proposal, first made on July 28, would create a company that would be among the 10 biggest steelmakers in the world and one of the top four outside of China. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a statement that the proposal would create “lower-cost, more innovative and stronger domestic supplier for our customers,” and that he stands ready to engage on it despite U.S. Steel’s rejection.

Goncalves said the company’s offer has the support of the United Steelworkers union, which has 14,000 members at Cleveland-Cliffs and 11,000 at U.S. Steel. In a letter of support posted to the company’s website, the union said the company was “in the best position to ensure that U.S. based manufacturing remains strong in this country” and praised the company for not cutting union jobs when it acquired AK Steel in 2019 and ArcelorMittal in 2020.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron in North America. U.S. Steel has been a symbol of industrialization since it was founded in 1901 by J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and others, though its stock price has struggled in recent years as steel prices have fluctuated.

United States News

FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County Sheriff's ...

Associated Press

Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six former Mississippi law officers are expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault after recently admitting their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say the officers, who are all white, nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A flag supporting LGBTQ+ rights decorates a desk on the Democratic side of the Kansas House ...

Associated Press

More states expect schools to keep trans girls off girls teams as K-12 classes resume

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As children across the U.S. head back to classes and practices for fall sports, four more states are expecting their K-12 schools to keep transgender girls off their girls teams. Kansas, North Dakota and Wyoming had new laws in place restricting transgender athletes before classes resumed, and a Missouri law takes […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees...

Associated Press

David McCormick is gearing up for a Senate run in Pennsylvania. But he lives in Connecticut

WASHINGTON (AP) — David McCormick had a clear explanation for why his fellow Republican, Dr. Mehmet Oz, lost a critical Pennsylvania Senate seat: Voters viewed the daytime television celebrity as an interloper from New Jersey with limited ties to the state he hoped to represent. “People want to know that the person that they’re voting […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to decide i...

Associated Press

How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Long before the FBI began investigating Donald Trump ‘s hoarding of classified documents or Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to probe the former president, Fani Willis was at work. Just one month after Trump’s infamous January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia’s secretary of state could overturn his election […]

22 hours ago

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO SAMISONI INSTEAD OF SAMISANI - Taufa Samisoni, right, and his wif...

Associated Press

Victim vignettes: Hawaii wildfires lead to indescribable grief as families learn fate of loved ones

Wildfires have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation, decimating a historic town. While many wait in agony for news on whether their friends and family are safe, the fires have already claimed the lives of more than 90 people — making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago mayor names the police department’s counterterrorism head as new police superintendent

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Sunday stayed within the ranks and named Larry Snelling, the police department’s counterterrorism head, as his choice for police superintendent of the nation’s third-largest city. The announcement comes after a monthslong search led by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. The selection of Snelling, 54, […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs; considers alternatives