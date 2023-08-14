Silver Alert issued for woman last seen near Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a woman last seen Sunday in Phoenix.

Mary Ann Le Beau, 78, was last seen leaving her home around 1:30 p.m. near the area of Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue, according to police.

Le Beau is 5’2″, 96 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue or black pants and carrying a purse.

Her family said she has no medical diagnosis but said she has been very confused lately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

