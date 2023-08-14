Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen near Phoenix home

Aug 13, 2023, 6:28 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen leaving her Phoenix home. (Phoenix Police Department)

(Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a woman last seen Sunday in Phoenix.

Mary Ann Le Beau, 78, was last seen leaving her home around 1:30 p.m. near the area of Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue, according to police.

Le Beau is 5’2″, 96 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Mary Ann Le Beau

A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen leaving her Phoenix home. (Phoenix Police Department)

She was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue or black pants and carrying a purse.



Her family said she has no medical diagnosis but said she has been very confused lately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

