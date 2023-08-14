Silver Alert canceled after woman last seen in Phoenix is found safe

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a woman who was last seen in Phoenix on Sunday.

Mary Ann Le Beau, 78, was found safe by the Phoenix Police Department, authorities said Monday.

She is receiving treatment at the hospital, police said.

Le Beau was last seen leaving her home around 1:30 p.m. near the area of Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue, according to police.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.