ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after woman last seen in Phoenix is found safe

Aug 13, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 6:07 am

A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen leaving her Phoenix home. (Phoenix Police Department)

(Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a woman who was last seen in Phoenix on Sunday.

Mary Ann Le Beau, 78, was found safe by the Phoenix Police Department, authorities said Monday.

She is receiving treatment at the hospital, police said.

Le Beau was last seen leaving her home around 1:30 p.m. near the area of Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue, according to police.

Silver Alert canceled after woman last seen in Phoenix is found safe