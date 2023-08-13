1 dead, 5 injured in crash at west Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX – A man is dead and five people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers were called around 5:15 a.m. to 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street about a crash with several injuries.

The driver, 20-year-old Sergio De Le Torre Quintero, was traveling westbound on Van Buren Street when he ran the red light at 35th Avenue striking another vehicle traveling northbound at intersection, according to a preliminary investigation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Quintero with serious injuries.

Fire crews at the scene attempted life-saving measures on Quintero but he was pronounced dead.

Officials had to extricate at least two people from their vehicles, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Quintero’s passengers included three adult males and one juvenile female, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The man inside the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe speed and impairment to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

