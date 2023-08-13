Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Illinois governor signs ban on firearms advertising allegedly marketed to kids and militants

Aug 13, 2023, 8:37 AM

FILE - Semi-automatic guns are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in Sp...

FILE - Semi-automatic guns are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois will soon outlaw advertising for firearms that officials determine produces a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or others who might later use them illegally, as the state continues its quest to curb mass shootings. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law banning firearms advertising that officials determine produces a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or others who might later use the weapons illegally — opening the door for lawsuits against firearms manufacturers or distributors.

Pritzker on Saturday signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, making Illinois the eighth state to approve legislation that rolls back legal protections for firearms manufacturers or distributors. The legislation comes after the deadliest six months of mass killings recorded in the United States since at least 2006 — all but one of which involved guns.

Pritzker signed the bill alongside lawmakers and gun control advocates at Gun Sense University, an annual training conference of more than 2,000 Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers and survivors, hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety.

“We hold opioid manufacturers accountable. Vaping companies accountable. Predatory lenders accountable. Gun manufacturers shouldn’t get to hide from the law — and now, they won’t be able to,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The law took effect immediately.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a key backer of the law, said “by signing this legislation, Gov. Pritzker has taken an important step to protect consumers and increase public safety.”

Democratic state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, the bill’s House sponsor, said any companies participating in “depicting guns as tools for carnage” will face serious penalties.

Opening the door to such court challenges is part of ongoing efforts by Democratic lawmakers in Illinois and elsewhere to eliminate gun violence, made more complicated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s expansion of gun rights a year ago. Pritzker also signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons this year, a law that gun-rights advocates continue to challenge in federal court.

United States News

Associated Press

Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance alone in addition to driving a stolen truck on several major northern Virginia highways this weekend before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, authorities said. Virginia State Police said there were no reports of serious […]

12 hours ago

skull found at Arizona preserve native American man...

Associated Press

Skull found at Arizona preserve identified as belonging to missing Native American man

Authorities said a skull found by a hiker at an Arizona preserve as that of a Native American man who had been missing for over three years.

12 hours ago

FILE - Crowds of people line up to get a ballot at a Republican caucus site, Feb. 23, 2016, in Las ...

Associated Press

Dueling GOP presidential nominating contests in Nevada raise concerns about voter confusion

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republicans in Nevada could have two chances next year to decide who they want to be their party’s presidential nominee. The catch: Only one will count. The Nevada GOP is insisting on holding its own caucus despite a new state law calling for a primary election, a move critics say is […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washi...

Associated Press

Biden and House Democrats hope to make curbing ‘junk fees’ a winning issue in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are teaming up with the Biden administration and a progressive advocacy group to turn policy efforts to curb “ junk fees ” into a political rallying cry, betting that a small but potentially potent kitchen table issue will resonate with voters. President Joe Biden promised in this year’s State of […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on th...

Associated Press

Yes, inflation is down. No, the Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t deserve the credit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even President Joe Biden has some regrets about the name of the Inflation Reduction Act: As the giant law turns 1 on Wednesday, it’s increasingly clear that immediately curbing prices wasn’t the point. While price increases have cooled over the past year — the inflation rate has dropped from 9% to 3.2% […]

12 hours ago

Richy Palalay, who was born and raise in the Hawaii town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, shows hi...

Associated Press

Lahaina residents worry a rebuilt Maui town could slip into the hands of affluent outsiders

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Richy Palalay so closely identifies with his Maui hometown that he had a tattoo artist permanently ink “Lahaina Grown” on his forearms when he was 16. But a chronic housing shortage and an influx of second-home buyers and wealthy transplants have been displacing residents like Palalay who give Lahaina its spirit […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Illinois governor signs ban on firearms advertising allegedly marketed to kids and militants