Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 still closed in both directions in Glendale

Aug 13, 2023, 7:58 AM | Updated: 8:11 am

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A long stretch of the U.S. 60 highway, also known as Grand Avenue, remains closed Sunday morning.

A fire off the mainline Saturday evening caused the eastbound Grand Avenue closure at 67th Avenue and Northern, according to ADOT.

RELATED STORIES

By Sunday morning, the stretch of freeway shut down had lengthened.

The closure is currently between 59th and Glendale avenues and 67th and Northern avenues, ADOT said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)...

KTAR.com

KTAR, Arizona Sports host 15th annual fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s

The 15th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place this week on KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.

8 hours ago

Rendering of the south wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square that is currently being renovated and will...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

High-end New York seafood restaurant signs lease for Scottsdale Fashion Square

Scottsdale Fashion Square has another high-profile, new-to-market restaurant coming to the renovated wing of its property.

8 hours ago

Phoenix patrol units...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix PD concludes investigation on excessive force complaint filed by Wall Street Journal reporter

The Phoenix Police Department completed its investigation on an excessive force complaint by a Wall Street Journal reporter.

8 hours ago

FILE - Teenager Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington, Ill., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023....

Associated Press

Starting next year, child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law

Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work, according to Sen. Koehler.

1 day ago

puppy fleeing Diamond Fire in Payson to be adopted...

Serena O'Sullivan

Puppy rescued while fleeing Diamond Fire up for adoption in Payson

ADOT crews rescued a Pitbull mix fleeing the Diamond Fire in late July. Sunflower, named for a nearby town, is up for adoption.

1 day ago

(Kevin Stone/KTAR News photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Grand Avenue closed in Glendale due to massive fire

An eruption of smoke and flames in Glendale on Saturday afternoon caused the closure of Grand Avenue between 59th and 67th avenues.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

US 60 still closed in both directions in Glendale