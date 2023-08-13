US 60 still closed in both directions in Glendale

PHOENIX – A long stretch of the U.S. 60 highway, also known as Grand Avenue, remains closed Sunday morning.

A fire off the mainline Saturday evening caused the eastbound Grand Avenue closure at 67th Avenue and Northern, according to ADOT.

By Sunday morning, the stretch of freeway shut down had lengthened.

The closure is currently between 59th and Glendale avenues and 67th and Northern avenues, ADOT said.

