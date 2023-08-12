Close
ARIZONA NEWS

South Phoenix man accused of shooting victims after road rage, killing 1

Aug 12, 2023, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:41 am

(Phoenix Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX – A 21-year-old from south Phoenix pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a victim last Sunday, according to Maricopa County court documents.

Kwame Wilson, who was originally from Philadelphia, shot at two victims during an apparent road rage incident, court documents said.

Before the shooting, Wilson had been tailing the victims as they drove south on 31st Avenue, court documents said.

He allegedly followed them to their apartment complex’s parking lot near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Court documents said Wilson confronted both victims and opened fire. Police found them at around 12:45 a.m. and pronounced the female victim dead.

The man she was with survived his gunshot wound, later identifying Wilson in a police lineup, court documents said.

How did police confirm he was their guy?

Police found incriminating messages on Wilson’s cellphone sent to a friend on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Court documents quote Wilson as asking his friend, “What was I supposed to do? Let him get me first? Wait til he pulled out a gun? You mad at me for no reason … Bro answer da phone.”

He continued messaging his friend, saying, “I’m not problematic nor a dummy,” court documents said. “I got move smart.”

The friend responded by sending Wilson a news article describing the two victims.

An hour later, he sent that article to another person he was texting, along with this message: “I think one of them passe,” a typo for “passed.”

When the recipient wrote, “Idek,” slang for “I don’t know,” Wilson responded, “Mann da article ain’t helping lol,” court documents said.

During their investigation, officers also found a spent bullet casing on the hood of Wilson’s vehicle, court documents said.

