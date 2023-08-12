Driver dies after crashing into a parked trailer in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A driver died after crashing into a large box trailer on Friday in north Phoenix, police said.

The collision occurred around midnight near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road. A truck driver had been driving north on 55th Avenue when he crashed into a large box trailer, police said.

Officers found the victim suffering from critical injuries. Phoenix Fire personnel who arrived on the scene pronounced him dead.

The Phoenix Police Department hasn’t commented on whether impairment or speeding were factors in the collision.

“No other members of the community were injured in this incident,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement.

