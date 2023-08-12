Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Driver dies after crashing into a parked trailer in west Phoenix

Aug 11, 2023, 8:30 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A driver died after crashing into a large box trailer on Friday in north Phoenix, police said.

The collision occurred around midnight near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road. A truck driver had been driving north on 55th Avenue when he crashed into a large box trailer, police said.

Officers found the victim suffering from critical injuries. Phoenix Fire personnel who arrived on the scene pronounced him dead.

RELATED STORIES

The Phoenix Police Department hasn’t commented on whether impairment or speeding were factors in the collision.

“No other members of the community were injured in this incident,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement.

Fry's Fuel Points won't be good at Circle K gas stations after Aug. 31, 2023....

Brandon Gray

Fry’s Fuel Points no longer redeemable at Valley Circle K locations after August

Fry's Fuel Points will no longer be redeemable at Arizona Circle K gas stations after this month, according to the grocer's website.

24 hours ago

person sets up caution tape near crime scene...

Serena O'Sullivan

1 dead after fatal stabbing in north Phoenix, police offer cash rewards for info

Police said the suspect fatally stabbed a man, then got into a car. The getaway driver crashed into a nearby man before speeding away.

24 hours ago

Special counsel in Hunter Biden probe appointed Friday...

Associated Press

Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe intensified the investigation.

24 hours ago

Maui residents Hawaii wildfire wreckage 2023...

Associated Press

New fire prompts evacuation as survivors of Maui’s wildfires return after death toll rises to 67

Residents of Lahaina were being allowed back home on Friday for the first time since wildfires killed at least 55 people in Maui.

24 hours ago

No Labels Party will not be blocked, despite Democrats' efforts...

Associated Press

Arizona Democrats lose lawsuit looking to block No Labels Party

An Arizona judge has rejected the state Democratic Party’s lawsuit targeting the new No Labels Party, which could impact Trump's reelection.

24 hours ago

Mesa police logo...

Melissa Blasius/ABC15 Arizona

Former Mesa officer faces charges of evidence tampering, fentanyl possession

What started as a medical emergency when a Mesa officer was found unresponsive in his running patrol car has turned into a criminal case.

24 hours ago

