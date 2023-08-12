Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Security guard found not guilty in on-duty fatal shot reacting to gun fight by Nashville restaurant

Aug 11, 2023, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a security guard not guilty of murder and other charges in a fatal shooting outside the Nashville restaurant where he was working, closing a case that hinged on whether he was justified in firing at a man involved in a shootout outside the business.

Nathan Glass, 29, was facing an indictment for second-degree murder in the October 2018 death of 25-year-old Deangelo Knox, who was engaged in a shootout with people in a car outside The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden, where patrons were dining.

At the state court trial that began Monday in Nashville, prosecutors contended that Knox was on foot out of his vehicle, fleeing the assailants in another car and fighting for his life when Glass inched the restaurant’s door open and shot him.

But Glass’ attorneys said he was following through on his duty as a security guard to protect himself and others. They argued that Knox had begun turning toward the restaurant while holding a gun after he had been wildly shooting. They said the surveillance video picture was blurry at times, didn’t cover every angle of the encounter, and didn’t show Glass’ perspective from inside the restaurant.

Glass’ defense team also cast down on prosecutors’ portrayal of Knox as a victim in the shootout with the other assailants, noting that a man later convicted of the August 2018 killing of Knox’s friend was in the other car.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, were unsuccessful in their argument that Glass was a murderer, not a hero. Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter called Glass’ shot a “sucker punch, except it was with a bullet, and it ended his life.”

The jury deliberated for several hours Friday before acquitting Glass of the second-degree murder charge and of all lesser charges.

A key point in the case’s backdrop wasn’t focused on at trial, however: Glass was hired as a Nashville police officer after the shooting.

Months before the shooting, Glass had been admitted to the police academy. His entry into the program was paused due to the shooting investigation. He was allowed to attend the academy in March 2019 after an assistant district attorney determined prosecutors couldn’t overcome Glass’ claim of self-defense and defense of others. That assistant district attorney, Pam Anderson, was no longer working with the office as of a couple weeks before Glass was indicted in November 2020.

“Today, the jury spoke, and what they told us is that Pam Anderson was right in her decision, and that Nathan Glass acted to protect the people that he was charged to protect,” David Veile, Glass’ defense attorney, told The Associated Press.

Glass resigned as an officer in late 2021, with disciplinary action pending from his department, as police investigators cited the grand jury’s indictment.

The family of Knox, who was Black, filed a lawsuit over the shooting against Glass, who is white, and other parties. It was settled without settlement details made public.

United States News

Special counsel in Hunter Biden probe appointed Friday...

Associated Press

Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe intensified the investigation.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Rescued walrus calf that was receiving cuddles as part of his care in Alaska dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf found on its own miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope last week and who received cuddles as part of his care after being rescued died on Friday. “While often rewarding, wildlife rescue is inherently unpredictable and comes with it the possibility of great loss. For those […]

20 hours ago

Maui residents Hawaii wildfire wreckage 2023...

Associated Press

Survivors of Maui’s wildfires return home to blackened ruins as death toll rises to 67

Residents of Lahaina were being allowed back home on Friday for the first time since wildfires killed at least 55 people in Maui.

20 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the...

Associated Press

Nebraska judge allows abortion limits and restrictions on gender-affirming surgery

A Nebraska judge on Friday rejected an effort to block a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restrictions on gender-affirming surgery. Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret sided with the state and allowed a law approved by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year to remain in effect. The law outlaws abortion […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago, officials said Friday, the first time the state has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Southern California Marine charged with sex assault of girl, 14, who was found in barracks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine at California’s Camp Pendleton has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was found in a base barracks, the military announced Friday. Military prosecutors charged the Marine with sexual assault of a minor and with violating liberty restriction from an earlier, unrelated case. After a preliminary hearing […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Security guard found not guilty in on-duty fatal shot reacting to gun fight by Nashville restaurant