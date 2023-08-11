Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Court dismisses challenge to Biden’s restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump

Aug 11, 2023, 4:04 PM

FILE - A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante National ...

FILE - A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Escalante, Utah. A federal judge Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 dismissed a lawsuit from the state of Utah and two rural counties that challenged President Joe Biden's restoration of two sprawling national monuments that former President Donald Trump had downsized. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit from the state of Utah challenging President Joe Biden’s restoration of two sprawling national monuments in the state that were downsized by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said Biden acted within his authority when he issued proclamations restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in 2021. The monuments are on land sacred to many Native Americans.

Nuffer said Biden could issue such proclamations creating monuments “as he sees fit” and those actions were not reviewable by the court.

The part of southeastern Utah where the two monuments are located has been at the center of some of the country’s most heated land management debates.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the state would begin work immediately on an appeal. The Republican governor predicted that the issue would ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Bill Clinton designated Grand Staircase a national monument in 1996 and President Barak Obama designated Bears Ears in 2016. Trump moved to shrink both in 2017, urged on by Utah Republicans who had long chafed over restrictions on how monuments can be used.

Trump’s decision opened up parts of the monuments for mining, drilling and other development. Low demand and high production costs led to minimal interest from energy companies.

When Biden restored the lands in October 2021, he called Bears Ears “a place of reverence and a sacred homeland to hundreds of generations of native peoples.” A coalition of tribes, including the Hopi, Ute Indian, Ute Mountain Ute, Zuni tribes and Navajo Nation, fought to restore the monuments.

But Cox and other state officials — joined by two Republican-leaning counties — alleged in a lawsuit filed last year that Biden’s action violated the century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historically, geographically or culturally important.

They said the administration interpreted the 1906 Antiquities Act in an overly broad manner and disregarded its original intent: protecting particular historical or archaeological sites.

“The clear language of the law gives the president the authority only to designate monuments that are ’the smallest area compatible with the proper care and management of the objects to be protected,” Cox said Friday. “Monument designations over a million acres are clearly outside that authority and end up ignoring local concerns and damaging the very resources we want to protect.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s ruling.

Democratic presidents have long argued that designating large swaths of land is needed to protect certain areas. Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante encompass more than 3.2 million acres (1.3 million hectares) — an area nearly the size of Connecticut.

Trump’s 2017 order slashed Grand Staircase nearly in half and reduced the size of Bears Ears by 85%.

United States News

Associated Press

Michigan police detained a Black child who was in the ‘wrong place, wrong time,’ department says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A white police officer handcuffed a Black child outside his Michigan home in an “unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time,’” the Lansing Police Department said Friday. The department posted the explanation on Facebook after cellphone video circulated on social media showing the officer leading the boy — whose hands are […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

3 former GOP operatives to pay $50K for roles in a fake charity tied to E. Palestine derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three men who have worked as Republican political operatives agreed to pay more than $50,000 in restitution and penalties in Ohio for their roles in operating a phony charity that collected cash purportedly to help victims of the East Palestine train derailment. The settlement, announced Thursday by Republican Ohio Attorney General […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Top lawyer at Fox Corp. to step down after overseeing $787M settlement in Dominion defamation case

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. said Friday that its chief legal officer who oversaw a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations is leaving the company. Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer, will step down effective Dec. 31, the New York-based company said in a statement. He will remain […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia judge needs more time in lawsuit over blocking the state’s ban on gender-affirming care

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18 said Friday there were “significant interests” on both sides and she would need more time to rule. At the end of nearly two full days of hearings in Atlanta, Judge Sarah Geraghty […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors decline to charge officer who shot and wounded autistic Utah teenager

Prosecutors in Utah on Friday declined to file charges against a Salt Lake City police officer who shot and badly wounded an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism after responding to his mother’s 911 call for help when the boy had a breakdown. The September 2020 shooting drew widespread scrutiny and was one of several around […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. __ CBS’ “Face […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Court dismisses challenge to Biden’s restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump