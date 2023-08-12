PHOENIX — Phoenix police asked the public for help in finding the suspects of a fatal stabbing in north Phoenix on Friday.

The stabbing occurred on Thursday at around 8:45 a.m. near 35th and Grand avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers found two injured men, one with a stab wound and another who had been hit by a car. Although officials took the men to a nearby hospital, the stabbing victim died from his injuries.

Detectives said the suspect who stabbed the victim got into a car with a female driver.

His alleged accomplice sped away from the scene, crashing into a nearby man, police said. Next, she drove away in a hit-and-run, according to police.

Anyone with information can call 480-Witness or 480-Testigo to be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

The attack occurred around this area:

This is a developing story.

