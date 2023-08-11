Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60 to Interstate 10 closed in Tempe due to crash

Aug 11, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60 to Interstate 10 in Tempe was closed due to a crash Friday afternoon, transportation officials said.

The freeway shut down around 1 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The ramps to both directions of I-10 were closed except for the U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10.

Traffic can also exit at Priest Drive.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Left, Bryan Keith, right, Shannon Powell...

SuElen Rivera

2 Arizona men arrested 8 months after body found in Mohave County desert

Authorities arrested two men they believe were involved in the death of a man whose body was found in a remote desert area near Kingman.

14 hours ago

(Twitter Screenshot/@PhoenixPolice)...

Jim Sharpe

The city of Phoenix — where loyalty runs in one direction

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes a former Phoenix police officer shot in the line of duty deserves a whole lot more from the city.

14 hours ago

A file photo shows vehicles backed up on a freeway near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Tr...

KTAR.com

Cardinals football returns, and with it comes heavy traffic in West Valley

West Valley motorists should prepare for delays Friday with the Arizona Cardinals playing their preseason opener in Glendale.

14 hours ago

Obee ryan sketch...

KTAR.com

Authorities ID man whose body was found set on fire in Phoenix last year

The man whose body was found set on fire in downtown Phoenix last December has been identified.

14 hours ago

Stock image of police tape that says "Crime Scene Do Not Cross." A truck with a 12-year-old child i...

KTAR.com

Man falsely reported that child was inside stolen truck, Phoenix police say

Two people were in custody after a woman allegedly stole a truck in Phoenix and the vehicle's owner falsely reported that his son was inside.

14 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Watch live: Exclusive interview with Phoenix Police Michael Sullivan

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan is joining KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Mike Broomhead Show Friday morning to discuss crime rates. 

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Westbound US 60 to Interstate 10 closed in Tempe due to crash