Westbound US 60 to Interstate 10 closed in Tempe due to crash

PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60 to Interstate 10 in Tempe was closed due to a crash Friday afternoon, transportation officials said.

The freeway shut down around 1 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The ramps to both directions of I-10 were closed except for the U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10.

Traffic can also exit at Priest Drive.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.