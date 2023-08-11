Close
Westbound US 60 to Interstate 10 reopens in Tempe following crash

Aug 11, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60 to Interstate 10 in Tempe reopened following a crash Friday afternoon, transportation officials said.

The freeway shut down around 1 p.m. and reopened around 2:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The ramps to both directions of I-10 were closed except for the U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10.

Traffic can also exit at Priest Drive.

