PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60 to Interstate 10 in Tempe reopened following a crash Friday afternoon, transportation officials said.

The freeway shut down around 1 p.m. and reopened around 2:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The ramps to both directions of I-10 were closed except for the U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10.

Traffic can also exit at Priest Drive.

