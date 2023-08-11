Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Aug 11, 2023, 12:11 PM

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)Credi...

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


In Hawaii, firefighters were still working Friday to fully contain devastating wildfires that have killed at least 55 people. As the fires diminish, thousands of residents of the historic coastal town of Lahaina are finding they lost everything — as this photograph by Associated Press photographer Rick Bowmer helps illustrate.

They’re wondering how they, and their town, will rebuild from fires that are also taking a toll on the environment.

Here’s what else is happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

— China said severe floods in the northern province of Hebei this month brought on by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri killed at least 29 people and caused billions of dollars in economic losses.

— Jakarta, which routinely tops the list of the world’s most polluted cities, did it again on Friday in a ranking by a Swiss air quality technology company. Inefficient and polluting vehicles that can be stalled in traffic for hours at a time are a major culprit.

—The U.S. Energy Department said Friday it’s giving $1.2 billion to a pair of projects that would directly remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the air. Direct air capture doesn’t yet exist on a meaningful scale, and some skeptics say money would be better spent on more practical efforts.

—The Biden administration said it may soon launch a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned following the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

—California took a step toward delaying closure of three gas-fired power plants through 2026. Officials say the plants are needed to guarantee power during major weather events such as heat waves. Activists say the state needs to more more quickly to add renewable power.

—The man who will lead the U.N.’s global climate summit later this year, United Arab Emirates minister Sultan al-Jaber, told Caribbean nations that some of the harshest effects of climate change had fallen on their region, and more money should be found to tackle the problem.

—The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration said record-hot oceans and a rising El Nino are doubling the chances of a bad Atlantic hurricane season this summer and fall.

—Officials reported that flooding from heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July.

QUOTABLE:

“I’ve got nothing left. I’m a disabled vet, so now I’m a homeless vet.” — Thomas Leonard, a retired mailman and Vietnam veteran, after the flames that burned Lahaina, Hawaii, destroyed his apartment and melted his Jeep. Leonard spent hours sheltering from the fire behind a seawall.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Associated Press

Mexico investigates 4th killing at Tijuana hotel frequented by American accused of killing 3 women

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexican officials say they are investigating the death of a fourth woman at a Tijuana hotel frequented by a California man who is the subject of extradition proceedings to face charges in connection with the killings of at least three women in the border city across from San Diego. Former Baja […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Home Depot employee fatally shot in Florida store, suspect is in custody

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing an employee, authorities said. Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the female employee fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. The suspect was taken […]

13 hours ago

This photo provided by the Denver Fire Department emergency crews are on scene of an explosion in D...

Associated Press

Denver house explodes and partially collapses, hospitalizing 1

DENVER (AP) — An explosion caused a multifamily house in Denver to partially collapse, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. Natural gas was the suspected cause of the blast, the Denver Fire Department said Friday. Officials continued to investigate. The Thursday evening explosion didn’t trigger a fire but turned the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas questions rights of a fetus after a prison guard who had a stillborn baby sues

DALLAS (AP) — The state of Texas is questioning the legal rights of an “unborn child” in arguing against a lawsuit brought by a prison guard who says she had a stillborn baby because prison officials refused to let her leave work for more than two hours after she began feeling intense pains similar to […]

13 hours ago

A woman walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency...

Associated Press

As flames swallowed Maui, survivors made harrowing escapes

An immigrant cook building a new life. A widow preparing to say goodbye. And a couple taking their vows. All were caught in the crossfire, forced to flee as flames swallowed parts of Maui, that drop in the Pacific where roads wind past waterfalls, turtles glide through gem-blue waters and a volcano towers overhead. These […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Coroner’s office releases names of third person killed in I-81 bus crash in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near the commonwealth’s capital city. The Dauphin County coroner’s office said Friday that Kadiatou Barry, 21, of Cincinnati, died in the crash that occurred shortly before midnight Sunday north of Harrisburg on Interstate […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today