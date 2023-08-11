Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman fatally shot at Home Depot store in Florida, suspect is in custody

Aug 11, 2023, 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a woman, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the woman fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.

A spokeswoman for Home Depot said the woman was a third-party contractor.

No further details were immediately provided.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the victim was a third-party contractor and not a Home Depot employee.

