A nonprofit organization said Thursday it has received the approvals needed to put tax incentives for the planned VAI Resort and Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale up for a public vote.

Advocacy group Worker Power Institute recently submitted more than 5,500 signatures to the city of Glendale to refer proposed Government Property Lease Excise Tax (GPLET) agreements for the resort to the ballot, citing concerns over transparency and property tax breaks for luxury developments.

The organization said the city of Glendale and Maricopa County certified that its referendum petition met or exceeded the minimum required signatures for the ballot.

“Development projects deeply impact the surrounding community. Precisely because of this, voters deserve to be the ultimate decision makers,” Brendan Walsh, executive director of Worker Power Institute, said in a statement.

