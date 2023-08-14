Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale residents likely to have final say on incentives for huge VAI Resort

Aug 14, 2023, 4:15 AM

VAI Global Development has continued to make progress on its new hotel and water feature in Glendal...

VAI Global Development has continued to make progress on its new hotel and water feature in Glendale's sports and entertainment district. The main portion of the project is expected to now open in 2024. (VAI Global Development)

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A nonprofit organization said Thursday it has received the approvals needed to put tax incentives for the planned VAI Resort and Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale up for a public vote.

Advocacy group Worker Power Institute recently submitted more than 5,500 signatures to the city of Glendale to refer proposed Government Property Lease Excise Tax (GPLET) agreements for the resort to the ballot, citing concerns over transparency and property tax breaks for luxury developments.

The organization said the city of Glendale and Maricopa County certified that its referendum petition met or exceeded the minimum required signatures for the ballot.

“Development projects deeply impact the surrounding community. Precisely because of this, voters deserve to be the ultimate decision makers,” Brendan Walsh, executive director of Worker Power Institute, said in a statement.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

Moxie...

