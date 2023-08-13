Scottsdale Fashion Square has another high-profile, new-to-market restaurant coming to the renovated wing of its property.

Earlier this week, Doug Healey, the senior executive vice president of leasing at the Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC), which owns and operates Scottsdale Fashion Square and several other mall shopping centers in the Valley, announced on the company’s earnings call that Catch will open in Scottsdale in 2025.

“Catch is an Asian-inspired and globally influenced menu and is known for delivering great food and great service in a lively and vibrant atmosphere,” Healey said on the call with analysts. “Catch currently has seven units open, including locations in Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles, and Aspen.”

By singling out the Catch lease signing on its earnings call, Macerich’s executive team were signaling the importance of Scottsdale Fashion Square to the company’s overall portfolio and the demand from high-profile restaurants to be on that specific property.

Catch will be located in the renovated south wing of the mall that is anchored by Nordstrom. That side of the Scottsdale Fashion Square is undergoing an $80 million to $90 million renovation, which will include a new porte-cochere — a covered passenger vehicle entrance — being built on the lower level.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

