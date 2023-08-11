Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Coroner's office releases names of third person killed in I-81 bus crash in Pennsylvania

Aug 11, 2023, 11:52 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near the commonwealth’s capital city.

The Dauphin County coroner’s office said Friday that Kadiatou Barry, 21, of Cincinnati, died in the crash that occurred shortly before midnight Sunday north of Harrisburg on Interstate 81, but did not disclose her cause of death. The office had previously announced that 39-year-old Alioune Diop of the Bronx, New York, and 26-year-old Serigne Ndiaye, whose residence is unknown, died of multiple traumatic injuries.

State police have said the bus, carrying up to 50 people and heading from New York to Ohio, was traveling south on I-81 during heavy rain. It was in the right lane on a right-hand curve when it left the road, struck an embankment, turned onto its right side and hit a sport utility vehicle that had stopped in traffic in the right lane, police said.

Those killed on the bus operated by the Super Lucky Tour Company of Boston were declared dead at the scene, while other passengers suffered injuries that ranged from minor to severe. The occupants of the SUV were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Peter Chan, the bus company manager, said in a phone interview Monday that he was “very sorry to hear about the accident” but had no further information because he hadn’t been able to talk to the driver, who was hospitalized after the crash.

