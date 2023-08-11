Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Cardinals football returns, and with it comes heavy traffic in West Valley

Aug 11, 2023, 11:00 AM

A file photo shows vehicles backed up on a freeway near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Tr...

Traffic is expected to be heavy near State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, when the Arizona Cardinals play a preseason game against the Denver Broncos. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Are you ready for some football traffic?

West Valley motorists should prepare for delays Friday because the Arizona Cardinals are playing their NFL preseason opener in Glendale.

With State Farm Stadium parking lots opening at 3 p.m. and the game against the Denver Broncos kicking off at 7 p.m., the afternoon and evening rush hour commute will be especially rough.

Traffic is expected to be heavy on Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near the stadium before and after the game, the Arizona Department of Transportation warned.

Some Loop 101 ramps near the stadium will be closed at times as part of the city’s plan to enhance traffic flow, ADOT said.

Fans heading to the game from the Chandler area should think about taking the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to avoid congestion on I-10 through downtown Phoenix.

The game will be the first for the Cardinals under the new regime of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

