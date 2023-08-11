Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation

Aug 11, 2023, 9:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has admitted to acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties.

Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 68, plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported a minor intending to engage in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina announced this week.

Court evidence shows the man known as “Father Gonzalez” lavished gifts and attention on an 11-year-old boy before taking him on a beach vacation to Florida in November 2020, according to a news release. He then attempted to sexually assault the child, behaved in other sexually inappropriate ways and showed him pornography, FBI officials said.

That same month, the boy’s parents shared concerns with Catholic authorities about an inappropriate relationship. The pastor was suspended and reported to a sheriff’s office.

Gonzales-Farias faces 10 years to life in prison. Officials want anyone with information about other potential victims to contact the FBI.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Its website encourages anyone abused by church personnel to contact the diocesan victim assistance coordinator for resources and counseling referrals.

United States News

Associated Press

Mexico investigates 4th killing at Tijuana hotel frequented by American accused of killing 3 women

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexican officials say they are investigating the death of a fourth woman at a Tijuana hotel frequented by a California man who is the subject of extradition proceedings to face charges in connection with the killings of at least three women in the border city across from San Diego. Former Baja […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Home Depot employee fatally shot in Florida store, suspect is in custody

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing an employee, authorities said. Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the female employee fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. The suspect was taken […]

13 hours ago

This photo provided by the Denver Fire Department emergency crews are on scene of an explosion in D...

Associated Press

Denver house explodes and partially collapses, hospitalizing 1

DENVER (AP) — An explosion caused a multifamily house in Denver to partially collapse, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. Natural gas was the suspected cause of the blast, the Denver Fire Department said Friday. Officials continued to investigate. The Thursday evening explosion didn’t trigger a fire but turned the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas questions rights of a fetus after a prison guard who had a stillborn baby sues

DALLAS (AP) — The state of Texas is questioning the legal rights of an “unborn child” in arguing against a lawsuit brought by a prison guard who says she had a stillborn baby because prison officials refused to let her leave work for more than two hours after she began feeling intense pains similar to […]

13 hours ago

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)Credi...

Associated Press

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

In Hawaii, firefighters were still working Friday to fully contain devastating wildfires that have killed at least 55 people. As the fires diminish, thousands of residents of the historic coastal town of Lahaina are finding they lost everything — as this photograph by Associated Press photographer Rick Bowmer helps illustrate. They’re wondering how they, and […]

13 hours ago

A woman walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency...

Associated Press

As flames swallowed Maui, survivors made harrowing escapes

An immigrant cook building a new life. A widow preparing to say goodbye. And a couple taking their vows. All were caught in the crossfire, forced to flee as flames swallowed parts of Maui, that drop in the Pacific where roads wind past waterfalls, turtles glide through gem-blue waters and a volcano towers overhead. These […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation