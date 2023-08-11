Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kenosha police arrested a Black man at Applebee’s. The actual suspects were in the bathroom

Aug 11, 2023, 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have launched an internal investigation after a video posted to social media appears to show an officer punching a Black man the officer mistakenly believed was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident is another blemish for the southeastern Wisconsin city, which endured days of protests three years ago after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance. A white Illinois teenager named Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a night of unrest, killing two of them, an incident that became a flashpoint in the national debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The hit-and-run crash happened on July 20, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported this week. Police said that witnesses told them they saw two Black men and a Black woman flee toward an Applebee’s restaurant. One witness said the woman was carrying a child, according to police.

An Applebee’s employee told officers that some “suspicious people” who may have been involved in the crash were in the restaurant and directed officers to two people, including a Black man holding a baby.

The officers tried to take the baby from the man and arrest him. The man yelled that he hadn’t done anything wrong and officers should let him go. The video shows that after the officers removed the baby from his arms, they threw him to the ground and an officer began punching him as he ordered the man to put his hands behind his back.

Officers then discovered the people responsible for the crash in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Police said the man who was punched wasn’t responsible for the crash but tried to leave in defiance of officers’ orders and resisted them.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik, a spokesperson for the Kenosha Police Department, didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press inquiring about the race of the officer who appeared to punch the man.

Kenosha found itself embroiled in a days-long protest in August 2020 after Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot two men and wounded another, saying he had been attacked and fired in self-defense. A jury acquitted him of homicide and endangerment charges in November 2021.

Leaders of Kenosha, a nonprofit that describes itself online as advocating for transformative and restorative justice, held a news conference Wednesday to call for charging the officers involved in the Applebee’s incident.

“It just doesn’t seem that anyone was a voice of reason that had a uniform on,” said Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha.

She said officers acted out of fear, just as Sheskey did.

“We don’t want to stand here and have these conversations about people being harmed when they’re simply having a meal with their family,” she said.

United States News

This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Raul Meza Jr. Meza Jr who...

Associated Press

Child murderer run out of towns in 1990s faces new charges in 2 Texas killings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who was convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl in the 1980s and then run out of several towns following his early release from prison has been indicted on two new murder charges, including one that could carry the death penalty, prosecutors announced Friday. Raul Meza Jr., 62, was […]

10 hours ago

Sunrise on the first day of school at the Jefferson County Public Schools Detrick Bus Compound at 3...

Associated Press

Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A total overhaul of bus routes for Louisville’s school district turned into a logistical meltdown on the first day of classes because the new plan created too steep a learning curve for the system, district officials said Friday, forcing administrators to cancel two days of classes and leaving parents and state […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos buys home in Miami’s ‘billionaire bunker.’ Tom Brady will be his neighbor

MIAMI (AP) — Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as “Billionaire Bunker,” where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Bezos, 59, is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys in W...

Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election. Garland said he was naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has admitted to acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties. Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 68, plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported a minor intending to engage in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina announced this […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California judge accused of killing his wife had texted his court clerk and bailiff afterward to say he had shot her. A court filing seeking new bail conditions for Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson say his text said: “I just lost it. I just […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Kenosha police arrested a Black man at Applebee’s. The actual suspects were in the bathroom