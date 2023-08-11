PHOENIX — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found set on fire in downtown Phoenix last year.

The body, which was found Dec. 1, 2022, was identified as 45-year-old Obee Ryan, the Phoenix Police Department said on Thursday.

Ryan’s body was found near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street after police saw smoke produced from the fire.

The investigation into Ryan’s homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

