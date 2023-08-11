Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Illinois Supreme Court plans to rule on semiautomatic weapons ban

Aug 10, 2023, 10:29 PM

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hugs gun control advocate Maria Pike after he signed comprehensive legi...

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hugs gun control advocate Maria Pike after he signed comprehensive legislation to ban military-style firearms on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Supreme Court will issue an opinion on the state's ban on the sale or possession of semi-automatic weapons of the type used in the 2022 Independence Day shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park that killed seven and dozens of other mass shootings nationally. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court plans to issue an opinion Friday on a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban of the type of semiautomatic weapons used in hundreds of mass killings nationally.

The lawsuit, filed by Republican Rep. Dan Caulkins, of Decatur, and like-minded gun-owners, alleges the law violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. But it also claims the law is applied unequally.

The law bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle is allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. The most popular gun targeted is the AR-15 rifle.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Our Communities Act hours after lawmakers sent it to him in a lame-duck session in January, months after a shooter using a high-powered rifle killed seven and injured dozens on Independence Day 2022 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The new law set off a firestorm of criticism from gun-rights advocates, including angry county sheriffs who were nearly unanimous in signing a statement that they would not zealously enforce the law.

Bolstered by the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court case that determined Americans have a right to carry weapons in public for self-defense, Caulkins and other gun owners say the semiautomatic ban clearly violates the right to possess guns. But they also claim it violates the Constitution’s right to equal protection of the law and a state constitution provision banning “special legislation” when a “general law is applicable.” A lower court agreed in March.

The lawsuit alleges the law was unequally applied because anyone who had a semiautomatic weapon on the date the law took effect could keep it, although they’re restricted in selling or transferring such weapons. They must register their guns with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.

The ban also exempts law enforcement officers, including those retired, and on-duty military. Critics argued many civilians have more experience and training in handling semiautomatic weapons than law enforcement officers.

Democrats, who control all levers of the state’s legislative and executive branch, also have a 5-2 majority on the state Supreme Court.

Several other lawsuits against the ban filed in federal court were consolidated and are awaiting action in an appeals court. It’s possible the Illinois high court’s action would answer questions posed in the federal queries.

United States News

Myrna Ah Hee reacts as she waits in front of an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium, Th...

Associated Press

‘Nothing left’: Future unclear for Hawaii residents who lost it all in fire

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Retired mailman and Vietnam veteran Thomas Leonard lived in the historic former capital of Hawaii for 44 years until this week, when a rapidly moving wildfire burned down his apartment, melted his Jeep and forced him to spend four terrifying hours hiding from the flames behind a seawall. “I’ve got nothing […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Fast-moving Hawaii fires will take a heavy toll on the state’s environment

The fast-moving wildfires that raked Maui this week took a heavy toll on humans and property, killing dozens of people and devastating the historic town of Lahaina. But their effects on the landscape and environment in Hawaii are also expected to be significant. Experts say the fires are likely to transform the landscape in unwanted […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising even...

Associated Press

DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis largely dismissed his own decision to replace his campaign leadership team as he returned to Iowa on Thursday in the midst of a weeks-long reset. The Republican presidential hopeful also made no mention of the two rounds of campaign layoffs he made recently in response to unexpected fundraising troubles. […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ron...

Associated Press

Judge Chutkan to hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump’s 2020 election conspiracy case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump will hear arguments Friday over a request by prosecutors for a protective order seeking to bar the former president from publicly disclosing evidence shared by the government. The protective order sought by special counsel Jack Smith’s team has become an […]

23 hours ago

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a p...

Associated Press

EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train derailment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it could soon launch a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned in a towering plume of toxic black smoke following the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The Environmental Protection Agency is set to review risks posed by a handful […]

23 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Illinois Supreme Court plans to rule on semiautomatic weapons ban