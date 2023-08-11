Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Glendale police use drone to find suspect hiding out in storage room

Aug 11, 2023, 7:15 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Glendale police released video footage Thursday from a drone while it flew through a retail store and found a suspect hiding out in a storage room.

The suspect was arrested on July 29 at a local store after employees reported him hiding in the back storage room, the Glendale Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they used a drone to find the man who was sleeping or pretending to be asleep on top of a merchandise storage rack he accessed with a ladder.

He was awakened by the drone and attempted to damage it by throwing pillows at it.

Pilots of the drone were able to evade being struck by the pillows while maintaining sight of the subject, police said.

Once the suspect was on ground level, police said he was still attempting to destroy the drone and was taken into custody.

He was booked for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

