ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigate ‘critical incident’ near State Route 51 in Phoenix, suspect in custody

Aug 10, 2023, 6:29 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Phoenix police unit (Facebook photo)

(Facebook photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a critical incident that happened in the area of State Route 51 and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police said a suspect fled from the scene and was taken into custody near 15th and Olney avenues in south Phoenix.

Neighborhoods in the area have been blocked off during the investigation.

Southbound lanes of SR 51 are closed and there is no estimated time for reopening, according to the Arizona Department of Transporation.

Roads in the area of SR 51 and Indian School Road have been closed during the investigation.

No officers were injured.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. 

Police investigate ‘critical incident’ near State Route 51 in Phoenix, suspect in custody