Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed

Aug 10, 2023, 2:38 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A Wisconsi...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A Wisconsin judge on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 allowed a civil lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Trump and two of his attorneys to proceed, rejecting a move to dismiss the case. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Thursday allowed a civil lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys to proceed, rejecting a move to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit is moving ahead in Wisconsin after Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges on July 18 against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for Trump, accusing them of submitting false certificates that confirmed they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has signaled that he is relying on federal investigators to look into what happened in Wisconsin, while also not ruling out a state probe.

The pending civil lawsuit, filed by two Democratic electors and a voter, seeks $2.4 million from the fake GOP electors and two of Trump’s attorneys, alleging they were part of a conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential race. It also seeks to disqualify the Republicans from ever serving as electors again.

Wisconsin Republican Party Executive Director Mark Jefferson said in statement that he was confident it will “come up short.”

“As the Wisconsin electors have consistently said, all action taken to produce an alternate slate was only done to preserve an ongoing legal strategy and only to be used in the event a court of law gave the alternate slate meaning,” Jefferson said. “We were not informed of any use of the alternate electors contrary to preserving the legal strategy and would not have approved any other use.”

Scott Thompson, one of the attorneys who brought the lawsuit, said he was pleased with the order that will allow attorneys to “fully investigate and present our case in court.”

“Our democracy matters,” Thompson said. “So, we must seek accountability for those who attempt to undermine it.”

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington has scheduled the case to go to a trial by jury in September 2024, two months before the presidential election.

Fake electors met in Wisconsin, Michigan and five other battleground states where Trump was defeated in 2020 and signed certificates that falsely stated Trump won their states, not Biden. The fake certificates were ignored, but the attempt has been subject to investigations, including by the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Republicans who participated in Wisconsin said they were trying to preserve Trump’s legal standing in case courts overturned his defeat.

Electors are people appointed to represent voters in presidential elections. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party’s electors are sent to the Electoral College, which meets in December after the election to certify the outcome.

Democrats who brought the lawsuit in Wisconsin are represented by the Madison-based Law Forward law firm and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Remington in May also revived a complaint brought by Law Forward against the fake electors filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That complaint sought sanctions against the fake electors.

In that ruling, Remington said the complaint must be heard again because a commissioner who considered the complaint last time should have recused himself. That commissioner, Robert Spindell, also served as a fake elector and is one of the defendants in the lawsuit seeking damages.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, a result that has withstood recounts, partisan-led investigations, a nonpartisan audit and multiple lawsuits.

False Electoral College certificates were submitted declaring Trump the winner of Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

United States News

In this Monday evening, July 17, 2023 image taken from police body camera video provided by the Las...

Associated Press

Las Vegas police videos show moments before home is raided in Tupac Shakur cold case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dozens of Las Vegas police body camera videos showed the moment a man and his wife exited a home raided in July in connection with the cold case killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. The heavily redacted footage obtained Thursday by The Associated Press did not provide a view into the home […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Judge David Peeples prepares to listen to arguments in a hearing about the November Harris C...

Associated Press

Texas judge says no quick ruling expected over GOP efforts to toss 2022 election losses near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge presiding over Republicans’ widespread challenges to losses in the 2022 elections around Houston said Thursday not to expect a quick ruling following a trial in which no GOP voters came forward to testify that they were unable to vote because of ballot shortages or delayed poll openings last November. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Threat of scaffolding collapse shuts down part of downtown Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Barricades closed off a stretch of a major street through downtown Orlando, Florida, on Thursday as construction scaffolding on a high-rise building threatened to buckle and collapse in the summer heat. A block-long stretch of Orange Avenue was shut down in the heart of a downtown area that serves as a […]

15 hours ago

FILE- Colleen Shogan speaks during her nomination hearing to be Archivist of the United States, bef...

Associated Press

Once a target of pro-Trump anger, the U.S. archivist is prepping her agency for a digital flood

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The new National Archives leader whose nomination was swept into the partisan furor over the criminal documents-hoarding case against ex-President Donald Trump says she is now preparing the agency that’s responsible for preserving historical records for an expected flood of digital documents. Colleen Shogan, a political scientist with deep Washington ties, […]

15 hours ago

Commissioner Allen Dickerson, appears on a screen, while speaking during a Federal Election Commiss...

Associated Press

FEC moves toward potentially regulating AI deepfakes in campaign ads

The Federal Election Commission has begun a process to potentially regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election, a move advocates say would safeguard voters against a particularly insidious form of election disinformation. The FEC’s unanimous procedural vote on Thursday advances a petition asking it to regulate ads that use artificial intelligence […]

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed