Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Georgia teacher wants to overturn her firing for reading a book to students about gender identity

Aug 10, 2023, 1:49 PM

Cobb County teacher Katie Rinderle walks to the stand to testify during a hearing at the Cobb Count...

Cobb County teacher Katie Rinderle walks to the stand to testify during a hearing at the Cobb County Board of Education in Marietta, Ga, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Rinderle is facing termination after reading "My Shadow is Purple," a book about gender identity, to fifth graders. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia public school teacher took the stand Thursday trying to reverse her firing after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class.

Katie Rinderle had been a teacher for 10 years when she got into trouble in March for reading the picture book “My Shadow Is Purple” at Due West Elementary School in suburban Atlanta’s Cobb County.

The case has drawn wide attention as a test of what public school teachers can teach in class, how much a school system can control teachers and whether parents can veto instruction they dislike. It comes amid a nationwide conservative backlash to books and teaching about LGBTQ+ subjects in school.

“This termination is unrelated to education,” Craig Goodmark, the lawyer defending Rinderle, argued Thursday. “It exists to create political scapegoats for the elected leadership of this district. Reading a children’s book to children is not against the law.”

Officials in Cobb County, Georgia’s second-largest school district, argue Rinderle broke the school district’s rules against teaching on controversial subjects and fired her after parents complained.

“Introducing the topic of gender identity and gender fluidity into a class of elementary grade students was inappropriate and violated the school district policies,” Sherry Culves, a lawyer for the school district argued Thursday.

Rinderle countered that reading the book wasn’t wrong, testifying that she believed it “to be appropriate” and not a “sensitive topic.” She argued Thursday that the book carries a broader message for gifted students, talking “about their many interests and feeling that they should be able to choose any of their interests and explore all of their interests.”

Cobb County adopted a rule barring teaching on controversial issues in 2022, after Georgia lawmakers earlier that year enacted laws barring the teaching of “divisive concepts” and creating a parents’ bill of rights. The divisive concepts law, although it addresses teaching on race, bars teachers from “espousing personal political beliefs.” The bill of rights guarantees that parents have “the right to direct the upbringing and the moral or religious training of his or her minor child.”

“The Cobb County School District is very serious about the classroom being a neutral place for students to learn,” Culves said. “One-sided instruction on political, religious or social beliefs does not belong in our classrooms.”

Goodmark argued that a prohibition of “controversial issues” is so vague that teachers can never be sure what’s banned, saying the case should be dismissed.

The hearing took place under a Georgia law that protects teachers from unjustified firing. A panel of three retired school principals will make a recommendation on whether to fire or retain Rinderle, but the school board in the 106,000-student district will make the final decision. Rinderle could appeal any firing to the state Board of Education and ultimately into court.

Culves called Rinderle as the district’s first witness, trying to establish that Rinderle was evasive and uncooperative. Cobb County says it wants to fire Rinderle in part because administrators find her “uncoachable.”

“The school district has lost confidence in her, and part of that is her refusal to understand and acknowledge what she’s done,” Culves said. She cited Rinderle’s failure to take responsibility for her actions and to apologize to parents and the school principal as further reasons why the district has lost confidence.

Under questioning from Culves, Rinderle repeatedly said she didn’t know what parents believed or what topics might be considered offensive.

“Can you understand why a family might want the chance to discuss the topic of gender identity, gender fluidity or gender beyond binary with their children at home first, before it is introduced by a public school teacher?” Culves asked at one point.

Culves argued that district policies meant Rinderle should have gotten her principal to approve the book in advance and should have given parents a chance to opt their children out. Rinderle said students voted for her to read the book, which she bought at the school’s book fair, and that it wasn’t common practice to get picture books approved.

District officials argued that Rinderle should have known that books were a sensitive area after parents had earlier complained when she read “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words,” a picture book about a spelling bee by Stacey Abrams, who was then running for Georgia governor as a Democrat. But Rinderle said her principal read the book, told her there was “nothing wrong with it,” and said she would handle complaints.

United States News

Associated Press

Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container

DETROIT (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit said she got a scare when she discovered a life frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store. Amber Worrick of Southfield said she bought the sealed Earthbound Farm spinach package earlier this week from a Meijer store, WJBK-TV reported. When […]

14 hours ago

Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui bat...

Associated Press

How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui

While rescue and emergency operations continued Thursday at the deadly wildfires that swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui, many people are already looking for ways to support the response and provide relief to those affected. The full extent of the damage and the recovery needs may not be known for up to a week, […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, July 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

Associated Press

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices agreed to a request from the Biden administration to put the brakes on an agreement reached […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Monica Lee stands outside her eldest son's house in Braxton, Miss., March 21, 2023, as she t...

Associated Press

Civil suit can continue against corrupt former deputy linked to death of Mississippi man

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A civil suit can continue against a former Mississippi deputy who pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to torturing two Black men and shooting one of them in the mouth, with the suit alleging the deputy is also responsible for the death of another Black man in 2021. In a Wednesday ruling, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court rules against longstanding drug user gun ban cited in Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against on longstanding ban on unlawful drug users possessing guns — the latest legal upheaval regarding the nation’s gun laws since a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year set new standards. The opinion overturns the conviction of a Mississippi man, Patrick Daniels of Gulfport, who […]

14 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

A Georgia teacher wants to overturn her firing for reading a book to students about gender identity