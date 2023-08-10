Close
Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container

Aug 10, 2023, 1:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit said she got a scare when she discovered a life frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store.

Amber Worrick of Southfield said she bought the sealed Earthbound Farm spinach package earlier this week from a Meijer store, WJBK-TV reported. When she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and screamed, Worrick said.

“It was alive and moving,” Worrick said. “Just thank God I didn’t eat the frog.”

Worrick said she immediately returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave her a refund, she said.

The TV station’s video showed the frog in a sealed container.

Jennifer Holton, a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development, told the Detroit Free Press that no one has filed any complaints about the incident. Holton said the store workers shouldn’t have released the frog because now her department has no way of knowing what type of frog it was and whether it’s native to Michigan. The department has referred the incident to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, she said.

Meijer officials told WJBK-TV that the frog was relocated to a new home outdoors.

Officials with Taylor Farms, which owns Earthbound Farm, apologized in a statement and promised to continue to provide “the freshest, finest quality veggies for consumers.”

