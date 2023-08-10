Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui

Aug 10, 2023, 1:01 PM

Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui bat...

Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Several Hawaii communities were forced to evacuate from wildfires that destroyed at least two homes as of Tuesday as a dry season mixed with strong wind gusts made for dangerous fire conditions. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


While rescue and emergency operations continued Thursday at the deadly wildfires that swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui, many people are already looking for ways to support the response and provide relief to those affected.

The full extent of the damage and the recovery needs may not be known for up to a week, said Regine Webster, vice president of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and she urged people to be patient before deciding where to give their support.

“You literally have to wait for the firefighters to complete their work before that damage assessment can be fully realized,” she said.

Philanthropy experts recommend giving to experienced organizations that are well-situated to respond to a specific disaster. Major disaster response organizations like the American Red Cross have said they are already communicating with local and federal governments to provide assistance.

Webster also urged potential donors to support organizations with deep local ties and knowledge of the impacted communities.

“To the extent that we can all slow down, wait a week, wait two weeks, to understand where the greatest needs are, and then look toward organizations that are really meeting those needs, again, prioritizing organizations with specific disaster expertise and organizations that are local in nature,” Webster said.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement pledged to match donations — up to $100,000 initially, then increased to $250,000 — for a campaign they began Wednesday, with initial support from the Alakaʻina Foundation Family of Companies. An online tracker shows that more than $331,000 has been given from almost 2,500 people as of Thursday.

The crowdfunding site, GoFundMe, has vetted fundraisers for individuals and families who lost property or were injured in the fires. That means they’ve taken steps to verify the identify of the organizer and have collected those campaigns on a hub on their website. GoFundMe will take additional verification steps before releasing the funds to the organizer, as well as deduct a transaction fee.

Direct donations to individuals or families can be a powerful way to make an impact, but potential donors should be careful in responding to appeals on social media for donations to individuals, through electronic payment apps like Venmo or Cash App, experts say.

Potential donors should also consider if it’s important to them to claim a tax benefit for their donation. Only tax-exempt nonprofit organizations will provide a receipt that people who itemize their taxes can use to claim a deduction.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has also announced $1 million in support for its Maui Strong Fund. It is collaborating with other nonprofits and the county mayor to deploy those funds to pay for food, shelter and financial assistance, the foundation said in a statement, adding it is also accepting donations and would not collect any fees on gifts to the fund.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy will work closely with the foundation, Webster said, as it launches a fund specific to the Hawaii wildfires that prioritizes equity in recovery.

“We actually will wait several months before we understand the full range of needs that exist on Maui and other islands that are also facing wildfires,” she said. “And we will not invest our funds until such time as we understand what those medium- and long-term needs are.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

United States News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, July 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)...

Associated Press

Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices agreed to a request from the Biden administration to put the brakes on an agreement reached […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Monica Lee stands outside her eldest son's house in Braxton, Miss., March 21, 2023, as she t...

Associated Press

Civil suit can continue against corrupt former deputy linked to death of Mississippi man

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A civil suit can continue against a former Mississippi deputy who pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to torturing two Black men and shooting one of them in the mouth, with the suit alleging the deputy is also responsible for the death of another Black man in 2021. In a Wednesday ruling, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court rules against longstanding drug user gun ban cited in Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against on longstanding ban on unlawful drug users possessing guns — the latest legal upheaval regarding the nation’s gun laws since a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year set new standards. The opinion overturns the conviction of a Mississippi man, Patrick Daniels of Gulfport, who […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty for woman accused of killing, dismembering parents

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia woman accused of fatally shooting her parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw in the home they shared will not face a death sentence, prosecutors said Thursday. The announcement came during an arraignment hearing for Verity Beck, 44, of Abington, who pleaded not guilty to two counts […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot armed man in northeast Arkansas, but his family says he was running away

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas man was fatally shot by police who say the 33-year-old pointed a gun at them, but family members say the shooting happened as he was running away from the officers. Three members of the Osceola Police Department say Keivion Jones pointed a rifle at them outside a home […]

13 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui