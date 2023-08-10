Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Abortion amendment revived, Biden visit, sports relocations

Aug 10, 2023, 11:53 AM

US President Joe Biden speaks with Ed Keable, Superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, while v...

US President Joe Biden speaks with Ed Keable, Superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, while viewing the Grand Canyon from Yaki Point lookout at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on August 8, 2023. (Photo by Jim Watson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jim Watson/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY TAYLOR KINNERUP AND KATE OURADA


PHOENIX – A presidential visit, a proposed amendment and a new conference to call home – what a week!

The headlines this week truly spanned the whole state from Tucson to Tusayan.

If you can’t keep up with all these changing headlines, don’t worry, we’ve got a way to help you out.

Check out Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that gets you all caught up on the biggest stories around the state on your time, from a Valley point of view.

Here’s some of what we talked about this week:

Arizona abortion activists set sights on 2024 ballot

This week, a coalition of Arizona abortion advocacy groups formed with the intent of getting an amendment to solidify abortion rights in Arizona on the 2024 ballot.

The Arizona for Abortion Access coalition will need to get 383,923 signatures by July 3, 2024, in order to see the initiative make it to the ballot.

The groups that make up the coalition include ACLU of Arizona and Planned Parenthood Advocates.

Those against the measure include Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy Action, who believes voters won’t approve the proposed constitutional change.

Joe Biden makes second presidential trip to Arizona

For the second time in his presidency, Joe Biden was in Arizona this week.

He and members of Arizona’s delegation and his administration visited the Grand Canyon to declare much of the area around it a national monument.

President Biden also spoke about his climate change agenda.

The trip was part of a three-state Western tour as much of the region has experienced extreme heat this summer.

Arizona sports teams make bids for new homes

In the last week, Arizona’s two largest public universities announced they’d be leaving the Pac-12 Conference after being accepted by the Big 12 Conference.

The move came after several universities began fleeing the conference for greener pastures.

This comes as the Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo announced he had submitted a letter of intent to buy a parcel of land for a possible arena and entertainment district in Mesa.

This would be the first privately funded professional sports arena in the state.

The Coyotes had previously lost a public vote for an arena deal in Tempe in May.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

hand in latex glove holding pulls...

KTAR.com

Progress apparent after Maricopa County jail body scanners fully installed, Penzone says

With installation of body scanners to detect drugs and other contraband finally complete at Maricopa County jails, Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday that progress is already tangible.

12 hours ago

Stock photo of a road closed sign. Southbound Interstate 17 was closed in the north Valley on Thurs...

KTAR.com

SB Interstate 17 reopens north of Phoenix after vehicle fire causes temporary closure

Southbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed north of Phoenix on Thursday morning because of a vehicle fire, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Headshots of Chad Holvig, left, and Dalton Holvig. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported ...

KTAR.com

Wounded man, 2 bodies found during investigation into West Valley missing persons case

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported significant developments Thursday in the case of a West Valley father and adult son who went missing last month.

12 hours ago

SUSD School Bus...

Taylor Tasler

‘Away for a Day’: Scottsdale Unified implements cellphone policy, tracking app for parents

The Scottsdale Unified School District has implemented the “Away for the Day” policy for students in pre-K through 8th grade.

12 hours ago

(Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona gas prices on the rise for now, but that won’t last, expert says

Prices at the gas pump in Arizona are quickly increasing but won't last, according to an industry expert.

12 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Arizona’s News Roundup: Abortion amendment revived, Biden visit, sports relocations