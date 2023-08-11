Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 11-13

Aug 11, 2023, 4:05 AM

Post Malone, left, fruit and vegetables, right...

(Post Malone Photo and Getty Images)

(Post Malone Photo and Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Beck and Phoenix
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 5:45 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Mesa

Glendale

Gilbert

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

