PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Cardinals vs. Broncos Preseason Game Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)



Diamondbacks vs. Padres Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Beck and Phoenix Day: Friday Time: 5:45 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Phoenix Rising vs. El Paso Locomotive Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Scottsdale

Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale

Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.



Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



