Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 11-13
Aug 11, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Cardinals vs. Broncos Preseason Game
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Post Malone “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
- Diamondbacks vs. Padres
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)
- Beck and Phoenix
- Day: Friday
- Time: 5:45 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Phoenix Rising vs. El Paso Locomotive
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
Scottsdale
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
