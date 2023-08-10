PHOENIX – Southbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed north of Phoenix on Thursday morning because of a vehicle fire, authorities said.

The closure went into effect after 8:30 a.m. at milepost 237, north of Table Mesa Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The incident was near New River, north of Phoenix.

Traffic started getting through again around 10 a.m., ADOT said.

UPDATE: The left lane is now open. The right lane is still blocked. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 10, 2023

The northbound lanes were not affected.

No other details about the incident were made available.

