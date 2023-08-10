Close
ARIZONA NEWS

SB Interstate 17 reopens north of Phoenix after vehicle fire causes temporary closure

Aug 10, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:19 am

Stock photo of a road closed sign. Southbound Interstate 17 was closed in the north Valley on Thurs...

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed in the north Valley on Thursday morning, Aug. 10, 2023, because of a vehicle fire. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Southbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed north of Phoenix on Thursday morning because of a vehicle fire, authorities said.

The closure went into effect after 8:30 a.m. at milepost 237, north of Table Mesa Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The incident was near New River, north of Phoenix.

Traffic started getting through again around 10 a.m., ADOT said.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

No other details about the incident were made available.

