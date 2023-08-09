Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US commits to releasing more endangered red wolves into the wild, settling lawsuit

Aug 9, 2023, 1:51 PM

FILE - A female red wolf emerges from her den sheltering newborn pups at the Museum of Life and Sci...

FILE - A female red wolf emerges from her den sheltering newborn pups at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, N.C., on May 13, 2019. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, the U.S. government agreed to settle a lawsuit with conservation groups and commit to releasing more endangered red wolves into the wilds of North Carolina. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The U.S. government will settle a lawsuit with conservation groups and commit to releasing more endangered red wolves into the wilds of North Carolina, where nearly three dozen of the canine species are believed to still run free.

The conservation groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2020 after it stopped releasing captive-bred wolves. Eastern North Carolina is the only place in the world where they roam wild outside of zoos and wildlife refuges.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Red Wolf Coalition, Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Welfare Institute. A settlement agreement was reached Wednesday, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in North Carolina.

“For 25 years, North Carolina was home to one of the most successful predator reintroductions in the world,” Ramona McGee, a Southern Environmental Law Center attorney, said in a statement. “This settlement puts us on a path to restoring the red wolf to its rightful place as a celebrated success story.”

Red wolves once occupied much of the Eastern U.S. but were driven to near extinction by trapping, hunting and habitat loss before they were reintroduced to North Carolina in 1987. Their range is limited to five North Carolina counties. Scientists at zoos and other sites have maintained a captive population of nearly 300 wolves in recent years.

After red wolves were reintroduced, the state’s wild population grew beyond 100 and remained stable through 2012.

Wolf numbers were bolstered by releases of captive-born pups and sterilization of coyotes that competed for space. But those approaches were halted in 2015 amid pressure from conservative politicians and landowners who deemed wolves a nuisance.

Red wolves are in an area dominated by farms and private land. At least 96 red wolves died of gunshot wounds over the decades.

Some landowners have said that the wolves have made it harder to fight coyotes. A federal judge in 2014 banned night hunting of coyotes in red wolf territory because the canines are easily mixed up.

By the time conservation groups filed their 2020 lawsuit, they said there could be as few as seven red wolves living in the wild. The groups argued that federal wildlife officials violated the Endangered Species Act through actions that included halting the release of captive-bred wolves in 2015.

The lawsuit prompted a federal judge in 2021 to order the Fish and Wildlife Service to produce a plan to bolster the wild wolves’ numbers as the lawsuit continued.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle noted in his order that the conservation groups were likely to succeed, while demonstrating that “extinction is a very real possibility.”

According to the settlement agreement, the Fish and Wildlife Service will develop and publish red wolf release plans for a period of eight years. The plans will include “metrics that can be used to measure performance.”

The agency wrote that it “acknowledges the importance of the Eastern North Carolina red wolf population” and committed to managing in a way that’s consistent with the Endangered Species Act.

As of June, the Fish and Wildlife Service said there 16 known or collared red wolves living in the wild, while estimating the total wild population to be 32 to 34. There were 278 red wolves in the captive population.

Johanna Hamburger, a senior attorney with the Animal Welfare Institute, said in a statement Wednesday that the agreement “pulls wild red wolves back from the brink of extinction.”

“When we filed this lawsuit, scientists warned that if the (Fish and Wildlife Service) continued down that path, red wolves could be extinct in the wild by 2024,” she said.

United States News

FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, i...

Associated Press

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who helped reshape American music, died Wednesday at 80.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

What’s driving Maui’s devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions

A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging, including high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation. Experts also say climate change is increasing the likelihood of more extreme weather events like what’s playing out on the island of Maui, where at […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

UN says agreement to reopen crossing to Syria’s northwest will safeguard independent UN operations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The agreement the United Nations reached with Syria to reopen the main border crossing from Turkey to its rebel-held northwest for six months “safeguards” the independence of U.N. operations and allows it to provide aid to all parties, the U.N. said Wednesday. The agreement, which was announced Tuesday night, will reopen […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A man pushes a stroller near the AES power plant in Redondo Beach, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022. Th...

Associated Press

Closure of 3 Southern California power plants likely to be postponed, state energy officials decide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Temperatures in many California cities are cooling down this week, but a debate is simmering on how to generate enough electricity to power the state through extreme weather events while transitioning away from a reliance on fossil fuels. The California Energy Commission voted Wednesday to extend the life of three gas […]

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden shakes hands with supporters after speaking about the economy at Arcosa Wind To...

Associated Press

Biden reelection campaign offering joint meeting with Obama as ex-president enters 2024 fray early

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is raising money for his reelection campaign by offering donors the chance to meet himself and Barack Obama, meaning the former president will be entering the 2024 political fray earlier than he did during last year’s midterms or the last presidential election. An email to supporters urged them to […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

2 still sought in connection with Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama are still looking to arrest two boaters on misdemeanor assault charges in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said two of the three people facing charges are still being sought. The three are charged in connection with […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

US commits to releasing more endangered red wolves into the wild, settling lawsuit