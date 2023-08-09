MESA — A DPS trooper shot in the line of duty joined a fundraiser of supporters looking to help him recover.

Nearly everyone who knows Trooper Sean Harkins is grateful to lay eyes on him, these days.

During a traffic stop on June 19, Trooper Harkins’s body camera caught the moment troopers are trained for but hope they never have to face.

Harkins was shot in the leg by a suspect who drove off. Which led to a rolling shootout with police before the suspect crashed into a wall.

The suspect would later be found dead with a gunshot wound.

Body camera showed Harkins reaching for a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, while still being able to give a description of the suspect to another responding officer.

”I think I told my daughter that day, it was the worst dead leg ever,” he said when asked what it was like getting shot.

