Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Community looks to help Arizona DPS trooper shot in the line of duty

Aug 9, 2023, 4:00 PM

(ABC15 Arizona Photo)...

(ABC15 Arizona Photo)

(ABC15 Arizona Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN BONTKE/ABC15 ARIZONA


MESA — A DPS trooper shot in the line of duty joined a fundraiser of supporters looking to help him recover.

Nearly everyone who knows Trooper Sean Harkins is grateful to lay eyes on him, these days.

During a traffic stop on June 19, Trooper Harkins’s body camera caught the moment troopers are trained for but hope they never have to face.

RELATED STORIES

Harkins was shot in the leg by a suspect who drove off. Which led to a rolling shootout with police before the suspect crashed into a wall.

The suspect would later be found dead with a gunshot wound.

Body camera showed Harkins reaching for a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, while still being able to give a description of the suspect to another responding officer.

”I think I told my daughter that day, it was the worst dead leg ever,” he said when asked what it was like getting shot.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Hiker cited after dog dies of heat-related issues on Piestewa Peak in Phoenix

A hiker was arrested and cited after his dog died of heat-related issues on a Phoenix mountain trail Wednesday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

stock image of back of ambulance...

KTAR.com

3 in critical condition after car crashes into Phoenix dialysis center

Three people were in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a Phoenix dialysis center on Wednesday afternoon.

16 hours ago

Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix ahead of last year’s record pace for heat-associated deaths

Maricopa County Department of Public Health has confirmed 59 heat-associated deaths in 2023, up 20 from the previous week.

16 hours ago

Gilbert Christopher Medina...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued over a month ago for missing Phoenix man has been canceled

A Silver Alert issued over a month ago for a missing Phoenix man was canceled Wednesday after the subject was found safe, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Interior of a Sprouts Farmers Market. The Phoenix-based grocer is set to open a new store in Queen ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what we know about opening of new Sprouts Farmers Market in Queen Creek

Sprouts Farmers Market is planning a three-day celebration for the upcoming grand opening of its second Queen Creek location.

16 hours ago

A California billboard shows the Mega Millions jackpot reaching $1.58 for the Aug. 8, 2023, drawing...

Kevin Stone

6 Mega Millions tickets sold in Arizona win $10,000-$20,000; Florida entry hits record jackpot

While somebody in Florida won the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever Tuesday night, six tickets sold in Arizona hit for five-figure payouts.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Community looks to help Arizona DPS trooper shot in the line of duty