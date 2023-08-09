Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Contentious Mississippi GOP primary race for lieutenant governor exposes rift among conservatives

Aug 9, 2023, 11:59 AM

Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, smiles as he talks with Republican state S...

Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, smiles as he talks with Republican state Sens. Jeremy England, of Vancleave, center, and Scott DeLano, of Biloxi, in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Hosemann defeated two challengers in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican primary challenger spent months telling people that first-term Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is insufficiently conservative and labeling him “Delbert the Democrat.”

That tactic fell short in Tuesday’s GOP primary as Hosemann defeated the challenger, state Sen. Chris McDaniel, in a contentious race that exposed rifts among conservative voters and Republicans in the Mississippi Senate.

During this year’s campaign, Hosemann called McDaniel a “pathological liar.” Both men largely ignored the primary’s third candidate, educator Tiffany Longino, who ran a low-budget campaign and received a small share of the vote in her first try for public office.

In his victory speech late Tuesday, Hosemann said shady groups spent almost a million dollars of undocumented money to support McDaniel of Ellisville in the final days of the campaign, and he said the spending “screams for reform.”

Mississippi lieutenant governors wield considerable power: They preside over the 52-member state Senate, appoint Senate committee leaders and have influence over which bills live or die. Republicans will continue to hold a majority in the chamber next term.

Hosemann, who previously served three terms as secretary of state, said Mississippi state government is in its best financial shape ever. He is already looking to the new four-year term.

“We’re going to take it to new heights,” he told supporters at a party in Jackson. “That bright, shining star — that bright, shining city on the hill — is going to be achieved by Mississippi, by the people in this room and all of us working together.”

Hosemann’s opponent in the Nov. 7 general election is Hattiesburg business consultant D. Ryan Grover, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Grover has never held public office and by the end of July, had raised no campaign money.

While McDaniel received support from a few Senate colleagues, most of the GOP senators publicly backed Hosemann.

This was the third statewide loss for McDaniel, who’s now completing his fourth term in the Legislature.

“I have seen so much in my 16 years, and perhaps the most difficult thing I’ve seen is that the toll it takes on the soul serving in the Capitol,” McDaniel said at a subdued gathering of supporters in Biloxi shortly before conceding. “We all start as strong people, it seems, but then ultimately the power whittles away at our souls and changes who we are. Look, I’m not built for that.”

The election-night concession was a sharp contrast to McDaniel’s first statewide race in 2014, when he refused to acknowledge his loss to longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran in a Republican primary runoff, even going to court in an unsuccessful effort to toss out some votes.

John Hrom of Madison, a retired business executive, said he has known Hosemann for years and voted for him Tuesday.

Hrom said the 2014 Senate race soured him on McDaniel. Cochran’s wife, who had dementia, was living in a Madison nursing home. Some McDaniel supporters snuck into her room and took video of her without the family’s permission. Images of her briefly appeared online in a campaign video that criticized Cochran.

McDaniel said he had nothing to do with the filming and called the violation of Rose Cochran’s privacy “ reprehensible,” but Hrom said he holds McDaniel responsible.

“I said to myself then, I don’t care if that guy came in and gave me a million dollars a week, I would never vote for him,” Hrom said.

Hosemann and his supporters said McDaniel often failed to show up for work in the Senate. That criticism didn’t sit well with Isiah Conner Jr., a mail handler, who voted in the Republican primary in Flowood and said he chose McDaniel over Hosemann.

“I like the way he carries himself a little bit better,” Conner said of McDaniel. “Don’t just make commercials about somebody saying they’re not doing anything. Treat them like a man.”

McDaniel, in labeling the incumbent “Delbert the Democrat,” said Hosemann should not have appointed some Democrats to lead Senate committees.

Bonnie Porter of Madison, a retired federal employee who voted for Hosemann, praised his bipartisan efforts.

“He’s willing to work with Democrats across the aisle,” Porter said. “I think that’s good for the state.”

____

Associated Press/Report for America reporter Michael Goldberg contributed to this report.

United States News

Code enforcement officer Jesalyn Harper walks past the garden hose which tipped her off to an illeg...

Associated Press

An illicit, Chinese-owned lab fueled conspiracy theories. But officials say it posed no danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jesalyn Harper, the only full-time code enforcement officer for the small, agricultural city of Reedley in California’s Central Valley, was responding to a complaint about vehicles parked in the loading dock of a cold-storage warehouse when she noticed a foul smell and saw a garden hose snaking into the old building. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

Robbie Robertson, The Band’s lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80. Robertson died surrounded by family, a statement from his manager said. From their years as Bob Dylan’s masterful […]

14 hours ago

Howard Redmond walks inside Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. Redmond,...

Associated Press

Former NYPD inspector pleads guilty to obstructing probe of NYC mayor’s failed presidential bid

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of police security for New York City’s mayor during the administration of Bill de Blasio pleaded guilty on Wednesday to blocking an investigation into the misuse of city resources during the Democrat’s failed presidential campaign. Howard Redmond, once a high-ranking NYPD inspector, pleaded guilty to two counts of […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Madig...

Associated Press

Federal trial to decide whether ex-chief of staff lied to protect his boss, Illinois House speaker

CHICAGO (AP) — The trial of a former chief of staff to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan opened Wednesday with a federal prosecutor arguing that the defendant lied under oath to a grand jury to protect his boss. The 68-year-old Tim Mapes, who served for almost two decades as Madigan’s chief of staff, faces […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A Utah district will pay $2 million to the family of a bullied Black girl who died by suicide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah school district has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of a Black, autistic 10-year-old girl who killed herself after being harassed by her classmates. The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor blamed her death in 2021 on an inadequate response by school officials to reports that the […]

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden...

Associated Press

Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said. Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Contentious Mississippi GOP primary race for lieutenant governor exposes rift among conservatives