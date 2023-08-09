Close
Child wounded when shots fired into home; 3rd shooting of a child in St. Louis area since Monday

Aug 9, 2023, 11:53 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — Someone fired several shots into a house and wounded a 9-year-old child Wednesday, the third shooting involving a child this week in the St. Louis area, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in north St. Louis County. County police said the child was hospitalized with what they described as non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, 7-year-old Darnell Macon died while playing with a loaded gun in a pickup truck in the St. Louis County town of Berkeley. The boy’s grandfather was charged with child endangerment and armed criminal action.

Also Monday, 5-year-old Dariyah Lathan was shot and killed in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Police have not released information about the circumstances of the shooting, but said they do not believe a suspect is at large.

