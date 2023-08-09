Close
Vehicle strikes 3, fatally injuring 1 in service area of Los Angeles car dealership, official says

Aug 9, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle driven by a customer struck three people Wednesday in the service area of a Los Angeles auto dealership and fatally injured one of them, a woman who was briefly trapped beneath the vehicle, authorities and witnesses say.

The vehicle, driven by a female customer, struck and fatally injured another female customer and two workers in the service center before coming to rest in a customer reception area, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

Bystanders freed the badly injured woman from beneath the vehicle and an off-duty nurse who was present administered CPR before she was rushed to a trauma center, Humphrey said in a statement.

The woman later died, Humphrey said.

Two men who work at the dealership and were struck by the vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a head wound, Humphrey added. The driver had no obvious injury and remained at the scene, speaking with police officers.

The dealership is in the Mission Hills neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

